Welcome to the world of Nishant Aggarwal, who likes to Netflix and chill, or visit a cafe with his friends in his free time. But, he is strictly a morning person, who likes to work time-bound, and would any day prefer his cup of tea over coffee.

As a kid, he aspired to become a scientist or an engineer as he had a strong affinity towards Physics and Mathematics. However, destiny had other things in store for him. “As a kid, I had a knack for academics. But things took a turn, and today, I feel, my biggest achievement was to make my business profitable, and still sustain it. It’s not easy to run a business, owing to the expenses,” he says.

Interestingly, if given the opportunity, he would like to host Mukesh Ambani, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet, for dinner, to get a better understanding of their point of view and their recipe for such an outstanding success.

Also, if Nishant would acquire the chance of having an encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he would request him to listen to the problems of the common man.

Apart from being a business enthusiast and professional, Nishant is a doting father as he remembered his kids at the first instance when asked about the things he would like to escape with if his house caught fire. “Of course, my kids, and whatever else comes into my hands at that time,” he added.

Success, according to Nishant, is the hard-earned fruit of labour, and apart from getting a grab of Japanese culture, he dreams of visiting Canada someday.