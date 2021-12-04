The family factor in Nykaa’s success

Good Morning,

Nykaa stands out in the Indian startup ecosystem due to the different steps that Falguni Nayar, the investment banker turned entrepreneur, took in her journey while building the cosmetics-to-fashion giant.

The founder of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs ﻿Nykaa﻿, owns 52.56 percent of the company along with her family, a rare feat in the industry where startup founders usually see their stake dilute at every funding round. Case in point: Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder of foodtech unicorn ﻿Zomato,﻿ which went public in July, currently holds a 4.71 percent stake.

Nykaa’s shareholding pattern gives a strong sense of nostalgia of traditional family-owned businesses. And, indeed, Nykaa operates as a strong family-run business that has the involvement of family members in the business operations.

The family-run factor also helped Falguni, an investment banker for 18 years with Kotak Mahindra Group, to have a strong grip on the business and a stronger grip on shareholding. Read more.

The Interview

According to a recent survey by Gartner, 48 percent of companies investing in technologies are looking to invest in cloud computing as well.

Chiratae Ventures' Kailash Nath, 3one4 Capital's Sonal Saldanha, Blume Ventures' Arpit Agarwal, Kalaari Capital's Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Qualcomm Ventures' Swapna Gupta discuss how most startups are going to be cloud-first and how modern cloud experience is going to look like in 2025.

Editor’s Pick: Blockchain gaming

With the rise of blockchain technology, decentralised gaming is gaining attention globally, spearheaded by the likes of blockchain-based games Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA), etc.

On a blockchain-based game, players have complete control over their digital identities, accounts, and assets. They also have full freedom in interacting with the game’s native micro-economies to trade and encash assets as they please. Read More.

Startup Spotlight

Helping D2C businesses turn to WhatsApp

Mohit Kumar, Aditya Chintapalli, and Kirushanth Kumar realised that there was growth among D2C brands and a surge in social commerce, especially on WhatsApp, amid the pandemic.

This led them to found San Francisco-headquartered SaaS platform, ﻿BusinessOnBot﻿. It enables D2C businesses to create a loyal user base from scratch through its sales, user acquisition, and retention tools on WhatsApp. Read more.

News & Updates

Social ecommerce platform DealShare has strengthened its senior leadership for the next stage of growth, Co-founder and CEO Vineet Rao told YourStory. The company expects to clock annualised GMV of $700 million in December 2021 — 15 times DealShare's GMV a year before.

With Bounce jumping into the electric two-wheeler space, here is how different electric scooters and bike makers compare on the price front in India.

Meta Platforms Inc (formerly ﻿Facebook﻿) announced key safety initiatives for women in India using the company’s platforms, Facebook and Instagram. The company says it spent $13 billion on safety and security efforts since 2015 and works with 40,000 employees to support this.

