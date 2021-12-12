A new space for pre-loved clothing

Good Morning,

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Poshmark is the latest player in India’s thriving social commerce space.

After moving beyond North America, with a launch in Australia in February 2021, the company began operations in India this October. Despite the crowded local ecommerce space, the co-founders believe there is still a place for new social commerce spaces, especially in the pre-loved category.

In a conversation with YourStory, Manish Chandra, Founder and CEO, Poshmark, and Anuradha Balasubramaniam, Head of Poshmark India Marketplace, map their journey so far and discuss their hopes for the company’s expansion in India.

“Currently, there is no organised social marketplace where Indians can buy and sell new, pre-loved and sustainable fashion directly from each other. Poshmark offers its users this engaging, secure platform where buyers and sellers can connect, build businesses and connections, and thrive as a community,” Anuradha tells YourStory. Read more.

The Interview

How can developers build unique software-as-a-service (SaaS) products that their customers will love? In the final episode of Intuit India's 'Knowledge Series', Natarajan Swaminathan, Senior Design Manager, Intuit India, and Muthuraj Thangavel, Senior Product Manager, Intuit India, talk about the global accounting solutions company's mantra for designing impactful SaaS products.

The two deep-dive into factors like empathising with remote customers, defining the right problems and rapid testing and how they can be instrumental in building the right SaaS solutions.

Editor’s Pick: The Turning Point

Noida-headquartered RateGain provides hotels with a SaaS platform for revenue management, reputation management and online distribution, Interestingly, it was started in 2004 by entrepreneur Bhanu Chopra as a direct-to-consumer price comparison website, but evolved into an end-to-end cloud-based platform for enterprises, which turned out to be the turning point for the company. Read more.

Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Chairman, RateGain

Startup Spotlight

Precision farming advisory for farmers

Hyderabad-based agritech startup Samhitha Crop Care Clinics has pioneered a Digital Tree Health Audit System (DTHAS), a method of recording, analysing, and interpreting the health of individual trees in a farm through data, telemetry devices, and the Citron app. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Incentivising people towards fitness

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted people's focus on health and fitness. According to a study by Glasgow Caledonian University, a daily 30-minute physical activity helps in lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, as well as COVID-19 and the risk of mortality by 46-76 percent.

Started by Sanmati Pande and Harshit Shetty, YourStory Tech50 startup GrowFitter is designed as a rewards platform to incentivise physical activity with tangible financial benefits. Read more.

