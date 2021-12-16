‘The path to digital transformation is a feedback loop’ – 25 quotes of the week on tech changes

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

We are living in a digital world when content is the king and the content creators are king makers. However, there is always a risk of being trolled and targeted for the content you share. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, 9Unicorns

Every person is creative and doing something similar. You have to be out of the box to look different among the Gen Z creators and established creators. - Aastha Shah

In today’s world gaming content creators are superheroes for kids and young audiences. People enact or copy their actions. Therefore, all creators online have a responsibility to ‘influence correctly’. - Total Gaming

Microblogging is a format where you don’t come and create once in a blue moon, you create every day, you share every thought. - Aprameya Radhakrishna, Koo App

OTT is great; it’s liberating for a person to not think in just one format (a movie) but in different ones like web series. - Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Achieving Product-Market Fit is a real term and a moment of truth stage for startups. - Ankur Gattani, WebEngage

What it requires is breadth more than depth in a lot of areas. To become a product builder or a successful product manager, you have to be able to work with other people. - Anshumani Ruddra, Google

Organisational support in creating an environment where women can thrive and grow to leadership roles is imperative for increasing women representation at the senior level. - Uma Rudhran, Fiserv

SMEs must create a strong defence mechanism and implement an impenetrable identity for vital digital infrastructure to ensure a smooth and safer functioning. - Kalidas KS, Tata Teleservices

Communication skills are the most fundamental and desirable skills that parents wish to impart in their kids. However, these skills are rarely taught anywhere. - Kunal Malik, PlanetSpark

If you are not able to deliver fast, it is unlikely that you will survive in the online space. - Atul Kumar, ﻿Fraazo

As the number of consumers shopping online continues to skyrocket, more and more D2C brands will begin to realign their business strategies and adopt the omnichannel approach for better customer engagement and business growth. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

Today, digital technologies are redesigning classrooms. Integration of advanced tech into the educational curriculum ensures children learn and build new skills. - Payal Gaba, BeyondSkool

In recent years, the online travel industry has experienced an intense growth and the number of internet users who managed the travel reservations online has increased from around 40.6 million to 64 million. - Anand Kumar, ﻿Hookrooms

The bus mobility market in India is pegged at more than $100 billion, with exciting business opportunities on the demand and supply side of both intracity and intercity bus transportation. - Amit Gupta, GoGo Bus

Technologies are maturing for energy saving through smart grids, decarbonisation of the economy, and a drastic reduction in the cost of India's transition to clean and green energy. - Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Jio

How come healthcare, which contributes five to seven percent of every country’s GDP and is always needed, does not have a single tech company close to the size of Google, Amazon or Facebook? - Punit Soni, Suki AI

There is a lot of data that needs to be mined, cleaned, and then analysed. You need to give it in a format that people understand. - Srikripa Srinivasan, Dell

With great data comes great clutter! The more data points you have, the bigger the chance of having too many resources that could bottleneck operations. This is where the magic of analytics comes in! - Jay Desai, KYA

Humans need to perform three crucial roles within AI: train machines to perform certain tasks; explain the outcomes of those tasks, especially when the results are counter-intuitive or controversial; and sustain the responsible use of machines. - Radha Basu, iMerit

There are AI systems currently being developed that can listen to a patient's voice and identify if the patient may have a benign or malignant lesion in their larynx (voice box) based on various parameters. - Rohit Sharma, Zini.ai

The apps of the future are cloud native, designed to take advantage of the innovations on the cloud. They'll be infused with AI and will be able to incorporate open-source tech. - Yusuf Rangwala, Microsoft India

In the field of education, blockchain technology may have the potential to scale up accountability and transparency. - Anirban Chakraborti, BML Munjal University

Getting blockchains to communicate effectively with each other is the holy grail for DeFi going forward. - Darius Sit, QCP

Web 3 is the internet owned by the builders and users, orchestrated with tokens. - Chris Dixon, Andreessen Horowitz

Tools like CRM and lead generation tools are essential requirements, but data warehouse, CDP, marketing automation, clubbed with advanced analytics, can be a game-changer for a startup. - Neeraj Saxena, Xscale Accelerator

The path to digital transformation is a feedback loop. - Sashi Sreedharan, Microsoft India

