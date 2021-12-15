‘Scale the culture and you can get the rest under control easily’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of December 6-12 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

While diversity is an important agenda, when a person is giving their million dollars, they are not thinking whether to give it to a woman or a man. They'll just give it to whoever is capable. - Mayurakshi Das, Elixir AI

There is nothing that a woman cannot achieve if she puts her mind to it. - Deepika Jindal, Arttdinox

Employees' perceptions of fairness play a critical part in their sense of loyalty and dedication, which in turn impact productivity and talent retention, and more widely, reputation. - Rahul Goyal, ADP India

Let everyone understand the importance of their roles and being a team player towards achieving that objective. - Prashant Pitti, Easy Trip Planners

Delivering a personalised customer experience across channels has never been more relevant than it is today. - Ravi Mehta, Steadview Capital

The classic approach is one size fits all in case of [loan] default but there is a difference between a borrower who has delayed by five days as against someone who has prolonged it by 500 days. - Madan Srinivasan, Creditas

The problem with wellness is one starts but is not necessarily motivated enough to continue it for a very long period of time. - Harshit Shetty, GrowFitter

The culinary field has so much to offer for job opportunities and soft skill learning. - Tanuvee Agarwal, Atticus

A conscious and consistent self-practice routine dedicated to nurturing your brain can contribute significantly towards making you a wiser and smarter CEO. - Aparna Dubey, Changing Orbits

Nutrition and weight loss are more than knowing the ideal proportion of macronutrients. Any health plan should consider the food that you are eating based upon the optimal functioning of body systems. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Acquiring any skill takes time. You have to practise and get better, and business is no different. - Shashank Kumar, ﻿Razorpay

Keep the learning curve always up. - Yamuna Padmanaban, Chitra Santhe

Never stop creating. Your masterpiece could be just a few brushstrokes away! - Ketaki Ankalikar, Chitra Santhe

Communication skills are going to be a life-defining skill in the 21st century. - Amit Somani, Prime Venture Partners

Unveiling a product in the market without having a clear GTM strategy should be the last thing a startup should do. Early-stage startups often make mistakes in the planning phase itself. - Neeraj Saxena, Xscale Accelerator

The startup ecosystem needs to integrate climate and biodiversity currents as they affect all problem statements across all industries. - Gagan Reddy, Cittamap

The insights that we collect become the cornerstones for problem identification and prioritisation. - Shashank Kumar, ﻿DeHaat

Philanthrophy is something that everyone has in their hearts. There are opportunities and you grab those. It is the intent/ desire to do something that is important. - MasterChef Sanjeev Kapoor

Scale the culture and you can get the rest under control easily. - Anand Jain, CleverTap

