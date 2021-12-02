‘Climate action and environmental sustainability are the need of the hour’ – 30 quotes of the week on the India business scorecard

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of November 22-28 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

India has remote development centres of global technology companies, and its own technology companies, which will push job opportunities in India's IT sector to nine million in the next several years. - Nandan Nilekani, Infosys

For a lot of people in India, degrees equal jobs. - Ravish Agrawal, Able Jobs

While metros offer many options to students, it is the smaller cities where we have seen the gap in the quality of mentoring and preparation of exams. - Mitesh Shah, Inflection Point Ventures

The thing is that currently, all coding courses in the market are available only in the English language. - Sharad Bansal, Tinkerly

Koramangala, which was once known to woo startups, has now handed over the baton to HSR Layout. - Shesh Rao Paplikar, BHIVE

Now, India is flying high in the world of unicorns as well. - PM Modi

Something we hear often from startups in Asia Pacific is that when they’ve launched successful solutions in their home markets, it’s a challenge to hit that next stage of expansion. - Ciyi Lim, Visa

When we talk about the next half billion, the key is to meet them where they are and don’t make assumptions where they need to be. - Viraj Tyagi, eGov Foundation

A well-drafted and clearly laid out regulation on cryptos will make it easier for crypto innovators to devise currencies with proper use cases and give security to investors that want to invest in them. - Anirudh A Damani, Artha Venture Fund

The Indian home care and personal hygiene category is very large, but has seen relatively little innovation over the last decade. - Hari Premkumar, DSG Consumer Partners

To find products that address their concern, women in India mostly resort to information and products available online. - Deep Bajaj, Sirona

As government policies are evolving to support more robust and open supply chains, there has never been a bigger incentive for horticulture farmers to grow more and grow better. - Ananda Verma, Fasal

The industry in India needs to look at assistive tech as commercially viable. - Chapal Khasnabis, WHO

I see this [intimacy coordinator] work becoming, if not mandated, a solid guideline in India for people to adapt. - Aastha Khanna, The Intimacy Collective

Only 50 million Indians are actually transacting online now. The opportunity ahead is multiples of that. - Kumar Abhishek, ﻿Tonetag

With the exception of net banking and mobile banking, banking has remained relatively unchanged for the last two decades in India. That is now changing. - Sandeep Laxman, AWS India

Money has become a digital product in India. - Rahul Bhargava, ﻿InCred﻿

Although India is home to numerous MSMEs, most of them lack access to funding. - Alok Mittal, Indifi

Ecommerce in India is still in early stages. We see a massive opportunity in multiple consumer segments. - Nitin Agarwal, GlobalBees

The increase in GST rates on textiles and apparel is not in anybody's interest due to its impact. - Kumar Rajagopalan, RAI

In terms of market environment, Southeast Asia and the Middle East are developing ecommerce markets and are in a similar position as India was three to four years back. - Kapil Makhija, Unicommerce

Our vast Indian mythology is a huge source of unlimited wisdom. - Arpit Bakshi, Maha Vishnu Trilogy

India’s rich heritage and history of art and weaves are nearing extinction because of a lack of awareness and demand. - Sukanya Bhataacharya, Prathaa

The Indian healthcare system, designed for acute conditions and infectious diseases, fails to provide much-needed comprehensive care suiting the needs of chronic disease patients. - Rakesh Shivran, OneCare

Being unorganised and fragmented, the online pharmacy has seen a greater reluctance, especially among 45+ age group retailers, to adopt the online platform. - Naman Ambavi, Easocare

Most [jewellery] designers don’t have distribution. - Varuna D Jani, Ruani

About 7,000 people are dying daily out of hunger in India, and about 20 crore people sleep on an empty stomach every day. - Nilay Agarwal, Vishalakshi Foundation

Social impact is something which will not come easy in a country like ours. Right things have to be built. - Aditya Shankar, Doubtnut

Majority of the fire accidents in India are caused by electrical short circuits, which mainly occur due to poor quality wires and cables. We need to invest more now on the quality rather than using cheap products. - Shreegopal Kabra, RR Global

In the next 5 years, it is planned to develop wayside amenities at 600 locations, all of which will have the necessary EV charging infrastructure. - Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Green mobility is undoubtedly the need of the hour in the country. - Sattva Group

Climate action and environmental sustainability are the need of the hour to save India’s cities. - Kushagra Srivastava, Chakr Innovation

