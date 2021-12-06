Rebound, recover, rebuild – 20 quotes of the week from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns have unquestionably wreaked havoc on the economy, forcing businesses to make rapid large-scale changes in order to retain customers and ensure their satisfaction. - Srinivas Njay, interface.ai

The stress about the COVID pandemic impacted everyone differently. We must understand how innately our mind is linked to our body and how any effect on our mental health will directly or indirectly impact our physical health and vice versa. - Khushboo Thakker Garodia

Geospatial intelligence can bring healthcare to the 21st century through a universal healthcare system. Here, big data can compel incumbents to address most pressing issues like availability of COVID-19 vaccines, patient load, rate of contraction, etc. - Madhusudan Anand, Ambee

There is virtually little digitisation of records and almost no electronic record-sharing available today. The pandemic exposed such digital deficiencies and spurred change. - Nalin Saluja, Virohan Private Limited

There’s one company in India that makes the chemical required to make paracetamol — IOL Chemicals. And its share price rose more than 2X in the weeks since COVID-19 hit India. - Mohit Bhandari, Stratzy

The COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse. The insurance sector saw its profits plummet significantly through 2020. - Suman Roychoudhury, Digisafe

With social distancing, norms imposed that restricted gathering or face-to-face meetings, technology has been the only safe medium to connect with the outside world. - Pranav Poddar, Syenergy Environics

During and post COVID, IoT is accelerating new trends such as working from home, digitisation, and smart living. - Shashikant Burnwal, Trillbit

Companies like ﻿Zoho﻿ and ﻿Freshworks﻿ have created large talent pools, and the pandemic has made it easy for software to be sold globally remotely. - Anant Vidur Puri, Bessemer Venture Partners

Supply chain is one of the most core areas for any segment of the economy and even more pertinent in a large and growing country like India which needs deep innovation to help bridge the gaps in the physical supply chain - amplified even more so with COVID. - Prajakt Raut, Supply Chain Labs

As MSME cash flow needs change in the months to come, and as they scale growth and production back to pre-pandemic levels, this added flexibility [of supply chain financing] will allow them to better service dynamic needs. - Arun Poojari, Cashinvoice.in

[An online exhibition] can accommodate a greater number of artists. It is more cost-effective for the organisers and comes with fewer management issues. - Mohit Verma

All these years, organisations have put sales and marketing first, ignoring people management and organisation culture. With the pandemic, these aspects became key to how they reacted and survived the pandemic. - Reshma Budhia, TOSS the COIN

Overturning the past quarters' economic downturn and reverse migration of labour force, companies are bullish on hiring this quarter, which is a positive trend for the industry. -Ajoy Thomas, TeamLease

Every day we hear something new about COVID-19 and the tiring job at fulfilment centres demands full dedication of the employees to provide service on time. - Harsh Vaidya, WareIQ

In the office, you overhear conversations among other teams, and jump in when needed, which meant always having a good idea of what the rest of the company was doing, and how your work fit into the bigger picture. - Karan Baweja, ﻿Cosmos Video

Instead of looking at the changes we are faced with, we should look at the situation as the new landscape or a new playing field. - Ratan Tata

As we begin to imagine the pre-requisites of a post-pandemic world needs, we have an opportunity to re-build the places where we live, work and play, as more accessible and more inclusive for the future. - Shilpa Sinha, Hinduja Global Solutions

