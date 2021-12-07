Razorpay FTX 2021: 5 reasons why you shouldn’t miss India’s most coveted fintech event

“It is time to convert India’s fast fintech adoption – reflected in high volumes of UPI and other digital transactions – into a fintech revolution to provide a low-cost and reliable payment system to the masses”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the InFinity Forum, a thought leadership forum on fintech.

As a step forward, fintech unicorn Razorpay explores new-age banking solutions while handling the complexities of payments for their customers. Razorpay works as a complete payment solution for businesses, starting from accepting payments to disbursing, to payroll and even working capital needs

What is FTX 2021?

FTX 2021, powered by Razorpay, is a celebration of fintech innovation, milestones, and success stories. To be held on December 9 and 10, 2021, the virtual event is best-suited for SMEs, startups, fintech experts, product and tech enthusiasts, enterprises, government dignitaries, and new-age bankers.

Grab your chance to live-stream all the top industry leaders on one platform, including names like:

Amitabh Kant, Founder, NITI Aayog

Lizzie Chapman, CEO, Zestmoney

Ankur Warikoo, Founder, Nearbuy

Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha

Rahul Chari, CEO, PhonePe

Ishaan Mittal, Managing Director, Sequoia India

TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager India & South Asia, VISA

Sonal Kapoor, Flipkart

Dale Vaz, Chief Technology Officer, Swiggy

Yashish Dahiya, Co-Founder & Group CEO, Policybazaar

Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay

Shashank Kumar, Founder Razorpay

Besides, you also get to master the art of creating a great payment tech stack, while balancing the intricacies of steady business growth. Experiential booths are also part of the FTX offering; covering a wide range of topics like building customer loyalty, business growth, digital transformation,etc.

Why should you attend?

The greatest opportunity to be a part of India's biggest virtual fintech event, with endless learning opportunities.

All the sessions include important government bodies and eminent dignitaries from fintech domain, consumer brands, etc.

Showcase your technical and creative skills beyond the sessions with Hackathon to build what the future of fintech would look like, and win exciting rewards.

Also, attend the Masterclass by experts, and learn to build fintech products that would solve the real-world pain points.

Being a part of the legacy that has aced the art of hosting 50+ sessions, with 10,000 attendees, 70+ speakers, and 5,000+ businesses.

Do your bit of social responsibility by booking your tickets, as all proceeds made towards FTX tickets will be donated to CRY India.

Regarding the tickets, your small contribution can make a major impact on the people we would love to care for. Here’s a quantifiable difference your ticket contributions can make:

Rs 99 (Silver)- Towards providing learning material and worksheets to children without internet access.

Rs 999 (Gold)- Get yourself a goodie bag, and work towards helping children get access to mental health and personal development support.

Rs 9,999 (Platinum)- Confirm your chance to meet the Razorpay leaders, get yourself a goodie bag while you work to fund bridge schools for children facing learning gaps due to the pandemic.

But, here comes the best part. If you are a YourStory reader, and get registered through them, you don’t have to pay for it.

So, grab your ticket and book now before slots run out!

Register now to confirm your presence, and have a glance at the agenda.

Join in, and let’s disrupt together!