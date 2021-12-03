How Shiprocket is solving the delivery woes of this e-commerce startup

“I was studying and practising martial arts, and with a hectic schedule, I hardly had any time to cook meals for myself. My friend Vaibhav too faced a similar problem. That’s when we realised there should be something healthy but quick to make,” recalls Rahul Jacob, Co-founder, ﻿Supply6﻿.

Vaibhav Bhandari, Founder, Supply6, along with Rahul launched the health food convenience brand in early 2019 to introduce the concept of nutritious meals that are quick to make. The idea struck when the two founders were in the United Kingdom for their education.

“We came up with this idea of a powder made of natural grains that can be consumed with water or milk. After an initial year of R&D and talking to major stakeholders, we started Supply6,” says Rahul. The startup aims to make food convenient for individuals on-the-go and has introduced a product that is easily available online for consumers.

One of the biggest challenges in building the product was to safely deliver it to a large customer base across the country. “We initially started with courier services for delivery purposes. However, from delayed pickups to payment hiccups, there were a whole lot of issues,” explains Rahul.

Signing up with Shiprocket

“We decided to get on board with ﻿Shiprocket﻿ to build a world class post checkout experiences for our customers as we were able to get access to a number of delivery partners. This, for us, is the biggest advantage as it allows us to choose a partner that best handles our requirements,” says Rahul.

Shiprocket, a product of Bigfoot Retail Solutions Pvt Ltd, is a logistics software offering automated shipping solutions to D2C brands across India. The startup allows customers to ship anywhere in the world using a courier company of their choice at an affordable price.

“This was the first time we were working with an eCommerce fulfillment and warehousing solution and the onboarding process was quick, smooth and seamless. Their APIs combined with our Shopify website in such a way that makes the back and forth of data extremely easy,” adds Rahul.

End-to-end delivery journey

Rahul describes the process of working with Shiprocket as simple and seamless. He says, “Once we receive an order from the customer, the Shiprocket dashboard allows us to choose the delivery partner, timelines etc of our choice. The details are then sent out to the delivery partner. Amidst all this, the Shiprocket team also takes care of the communication sent to our customer in terms of the status of the order as well as tracking details.”

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The logistics aggregator is one of its kind in India using new-age solutions to offer automated and personalised services to e-commerce brands. From shipping across the pin codes to a user-centric application to an insurance cover on the loss of shipments, it offers a host of benefits to digital businesses in the country.

“The Shiprocket software takes care of the end-to-end delivery journey . Even during the pandemic, when our warehouses were in containment areas, we could use Shiprocket to choose another warehouse location to ship our orders,” adds Rahul.

Future plans

As of last month, Supply6 clocked about Rs 42 lakh in revenue and approximately 4,500 per month in terms of the number of orders. “Moving forward, we want to be everywhere where we can fulfil our customers' needs of availing convenient and healthy meals. With an aim to launch more products, we want to enhance the customer experience and help them buy nutritious meals with utmost ease,’’ Rahul shares.

Speaking on plans for the future, he adds, “We are looking forward to integrating this feature called Shiprocket Checkout to our website. This feature reduces customers’ time to check out after placing their order and integrates a single page checkout option as compared to a three-page process on the Shopify website.”

Supply 6 is in the process of adding the checkout feature and more such tech-enabled options offered by Shiprocket to further ease the consumer experience.