Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Dec 19, 2021)

IT company Clear, which focuses on online tax filing, expects to generate $100 million from its business expansion in West Asia, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, that are gradually moving towards taxation regime, according to a top official of the company.

Clear chief business officer Rohit Razdan told PTI that it plans to invest between $15 million and $30 million in the next two years to build capacity in West Asia, specially in expanding the team size.

Kotak Securities takes 7.5 percent stake in Entroq Technologies

Kotak Securities, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has invested Rs 3 crore in Entroq Technologies Private for a 7.5 percent stake, according to a stock exchange filing on December 17.

The acquisition will be carried out in terms of primary share issuance of 100 equity shares and 10,568 cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares to Kotak Securities for Rs 3 crore.

CSC e-Governance Services India and IT giant Infosys have collaborated to impart digital skills among 6 crore students between the age of 10 and 22 years, mainly in rural areas in the country.

"Common services centres (CSCs), an SPV under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has tied up with leading IT company Infosys to empower students in the age group of 10 to 22 years with digital skills through Infosys Springboard, a digital platform that helps accelerate reskilling and improves employability," according to a statement.

The World Health Organisation on Friday issued emergency use listing for anti-COVID vaccine Covovax produced by Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax, expanding the basket of jabs validated by the global health body against the viral disease.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), hailed WHO's decision as "yet another milestone" in the fight against COVID-19.

"WHO issued an emergency use listing for Covovax, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against COVID-19. The vaccine is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax," the world health body said in a tweet on Friday.

Myntra witnesses 40 percent growth in new users

The 15th edition of Myntra’s flagship EORS (End of Reason Sale) kicked off to a roaring inaugural, witnessing over 45 percent growth in site traffic over the previous winter edition, spreading cheer to around 1.6 million fashion, beauty and lifestyle shoppers.

Over 7 lakh items were purchased within the first three hours of the mega fashion carnival that went live in the wee hours of December 18. Myntra also witnessed a 40 percent growth in new users shopping on the platform for the first time on the opening day of the six-day event that will go on till December 23.

Myntra witnessed a record 4 million new app installs during the pre-buzz period, indicating excitement and anticipation among shoppers for the arrival of EORS.

More than 50 percent of the shoppers were from tier 2-3 cities and beyond, making their first purchase on Myntra, giving the 15th edition a major fillip.

The traffic to the platform rose to a record of over 15 million during the early access period of the shopping bonanza.