Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Dec 29, 2021)
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Teachmint makes third acquisition this month with video engagement platform Airlearn
Edtech platform Teachmint has announced its acquisition of video engagement platform Airlearn in a cash and stock deal. This will enable the startup to expand its developer offerings called Teachstack, which enables edtech companies to build state-of-the-art classroom solutions for their users.
This announcement comes at the heels of Teachmint’s latest acquisitions of course-selling platform Teachmore and Singapore-based Teachee’s India team.
Founded by Awadhesh Kumar and Somveer Payal in 2020, Airlearn is a video engagement platform providing customisable live teaching and learning solutions to edtech organisations.
Co-founders of Teachmint
Livspace expands its offerings in Singapore with strategic investment in Qanvast
Livspace announced that it has made a strategic investment in Qanvast. Tapping on Livspace's expertise and network will allow Qanvast to scale rapidly in Singapore and expand internationally while continuing to be the neutral and independent platform, which is the core of its business model.
The collaboration with Qanvast marks a leap forward in Livspace’s aggressive expansion plans within the APAC region, it said in a statement.
