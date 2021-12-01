Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (December 1, 2021)

NxtWave raises $2.8M in pre-Series A round led by Orios Venture Partners and Better Capital

Hyderabad-based edtech startup NxtWave has raised $2.8 million in pre-Series A round led by Orios Venture Partners and Better Capital.

The current funding round also saw participation from Ravi Bhushan (Founder, BrightChamps), Ramakant Sharma(Founder, LivSpace), Vikram Kailas (Cofounder, Mytrah Energy), Umang Kumar (Cofounder & President, CarDekho), Chakradhar Gade (Cofounder, Country Delight), Anupam Mittal (Founder, Shaadi.com), Vikas Malpani (Cofounder, Leher & Commonfloor), Rajesh Shawney (Founder, GSF Accelerator), Nandu Nandkishore (Professor ISB & Former Global CEO Nestlé Nutrition) and Shaji Devakar (Executive Director, IIFL Wealth) and Giridhar Malpani (Founder, Climber Capital).

Launched amidst the pandemic in September 2020 by Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla and Rahul Attuluri, NxtWave claims to be cash-flow positive and has profitably grown by 9X in the last 10 months to $7.5 million ARR.

The startup offers vernacular, asynchronous and online cohort-based training programs in Industry 4.0 tech career tracks for college students, graduates and early professionals. In the last 6 months, 250+ companies have hired NxtWave graduates including the likes of Google, Jio etc, stated the press statement.

NxtWave has built an active student community of 200,000+ students from over 3,000 colleges and currently has paid customers from 250+ districts with more than 85 percent of them coming from non-metros and rural areas.

BizzTM raises $1.2M in seed round led by 2am VC, along with Axilor Venture and others

BizzTM, a burgeoning M2B2C model startup enabling retailers to sell without owning inventory through a supply chain platform working on aggregated delivery services has raised $1.2 million in its seed round. 2am VC, a US-based early-stage India fund, along with Axilor Ventures, Let’s Venture, IIMI Fund, Qua Capital, Incisive Ventures, and marquee angel investors such as Anupam Mittal (founder Shaadi.com), Ramakant Sharma (Co-founder Livespace), Abhishek Nag (Director at Netflix) and Ryan Valles (a US-based serial entrepreneur), has invested in the startup. Family offices like Patni, Supriyajith Family Trust, and Almoayed General also contributed to this round.

The brand will leverage the freshly infused capital to further expand its presence in 100 new cities across Indian northern regions while adding innovative categories, onboarding cutting-edge technology, and improving existing supply chain infrastructure.

Edtech and SaaS startup Vertocity raises $300K in pre-Seed round led by Techintelli Solutions Pvt Ltd

Career-focused edtech and SaaS startup, Vertocity, has raised around $300K in a pre-seed round. The startup aims to expand to the international market and increase the number of courses and strengthen its SaaS products to provide a seamless management and hiring experience for colleges and corporates.

Speaking about the recent development, Ravi Teja Nadakudity, Founder and CEO at Vertocity said, “We intend to make a difference in the educational ecosystem. Vertocity will go ahead with developing strong SaaS products for the educational fraternity and build strong niche courses to make youth employable.”

The startup is also into its SaaS products namely, LMS and Opportunity Board for Colleges and corporates to ease the operational and hiring challenges.

Ola to invest up to Rs 786 Cr in Ola Financial Services

﻿Ola﻿ is making an investment of up to Rs 786.1 crore in Ola Financial Services (OFS), which will now become a 100 percent subsidiary of the ride-hailing platform, as per regulatory documents.

As per documents submitted by ANI Technologies (which operates Ola) to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Ola has received the nod to "make an investment in Ola Financial Services up to Rs 786,64,12,400 in kind consideration against swap of shares of the company".

According to sources, ANI Technologies will now own 100 percent of Ola Financial Services in an all-stock deal.

Emails sent to Ola did not elicit a response. Ola Financial has sold over 675 million policies sold and is a key part of Ola's mobility platform.

Companies bullish on their hiring plans this quarter: Report

Companies are bullish on their hiring plans this quarter on the back of easing of the pandemic-related restrictions and consequent ecommerce and retail sector performance, according to a report.

According to TeamLease Services' Q3 hiring intent trends based on its platform data, the hiring intent for the October-December 2021 quarter stood at 41 percent, a 3 percentage point gain over the July-September 2021 quarter.

Although the corporate workforce demand has not touched the pre-pandemic mark, the continuous quarter-on-quarter increase in hiring intent, as mapped by TeamLease Services, points to significant business realignment to adjust to digital transformation needs, the report said.

SaaS platform Parablu raises over $1M in pre-Series A led by Inflection Point Ventures

Parablu has raised a pre-Series A round of more than $1 million led by Inflection Point Ventures, an angel investment platform. The funds raised will be utilized primarily for sales and marketing, targeted towards expanding distribution channels and penetrating new markets in North America and to accelerate the engineering roadmap.

Parablu builds secure, enterprise-class data management solutions. The startup has created a solution stack where Data Privacy is built-in, and have also forged an innovative and unique integration with Microsoft 365 and Google G-Suite that makes it easier and less expensive for enterprises to adopt their solutions.

Parablu has its headquarters based in California and has a fully owned subsidiary in India. They already have established distribution channels in India and the UAE. The startup has begun penetrating the US market and is working on strengthening and setting up new distribution channels in the North American market.

Parablu graduated from Citrix Startup Accelerator in February 2015, got its first patent granted in March 2016, and just this month, got granted a second patent around its unique integration with Microsoft 365.