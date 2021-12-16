Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Dec 16, 2021)

Gupshup launches WhatsApp-based commerce solution to enable mobile storefronts for all businesses

﻿Gupshup﻿ announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based commerce solution to enable businesses to create a digital “storefront” on WhatsApp. Businesses can enable conversational journeys across every stage of the buying process: pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase.

Based on WhatsApp’s recently launched commerce capability, Gupshup can help a business manage the complete buying experience on WhatsApp.

Joint Parliamentary Committee tables report on Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 in the parliament

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tabled the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 in both the houses of parliament. The report was tabled by Jairam Ramesh, MP from Congress in the Rajya Sabha, while it was tabled by PP Chaudhary, Chairperson of the panel in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill was first introduced by Ravi Shankar Prasad, the then minister of electronics and information technology on December 11, 2019, aimed at protecting the personal data of individuals and establishing a Data Protection Authority. The bill was referred to the 30 member JPC which was due to submit its report in 2020, which was later extended.

The JPC in its report has recommended the formation of a statutory body to regulate multiple forms of new media, recommended the addition of a new clause for transfer of sensitive personal data with the requisite level of data protection, among other recommendations.

EaseMyTrip co-founders

EaseMyTrip acquires the brand and technology of ‘YoloBus’ to expand its non-air business

Traveltech company ﻿EaseMyTrip﻿ has acquired the brand name, technology, its team, running business and data expertise of ‘YoloBus’, a intercity mobility platform.

EaseMyTrip will leverage ﻿Yolobus﻿ full-stack technology-enabled platform to offer an enhanced and superior bus travel experience at delightful prices. Its customers will be able to access a mobility platform that offers safe, clean, comfortable and connected buses for seamless intercity travel.

Recently, EaseMyTrip has also acquired Spree Hospitality and entered into a non-binding agreement offer with Traviate Online Private Limited for the acquisition of the business.

Qapita hires seasoned investment banker Skanda Jayaraman to accelerate its marketplace for private securities

﻿Qapita﻿, a Singapore and Bengaluru based digital platform for equity management, has roped in Skanda Jayaraman to lead its marketplace for private securities.

Skanda was most recently the Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Spark Capital. He brings a deep understanding of private market transactions and an extensive network of relationships in the VC and PE community. Qapita will leverage his experience to build a unified platform and offer liquidity solutions to its clients, their shareholders and employees.

The company had earlier announced that it secured an investment and a partnership with Citigroup to accelerate its platform. Qapita plans to facilitate liquidity solutions via a digital marketplace enabling transactions for companies between investors and employee stakeholders.

Turtlemint appoints insurance industry veteran, Navvin Jaiin, as Chief Business Officer

Fintech startup ﻿Turtlemint﻿ has appointed Navvin Jaiin as Chief Business Officer to lead the growth initiatives across business verticals. This appointment is in line with the company’s long-term growth strategy of expanding its presence across multiple business verticals and ensuring universal insurance.

Navvin is an insurance and banking industry veteran with over two decades of versatile experience across the financial services ecosystem. He has been instrumental in orchestrating a major transformation for a large scale organisation, by building new distribution channels, and partnerships with a clear focus on efficiency and profitability.