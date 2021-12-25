Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Dec 25, 2021)

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh launched The Yuvraj Singh NFT Collection in partnership with Colexion by dropping 2500 copies of the collection that includes cricketer’s warrior 3D model along with his first-century bat, priced at $40, on the day of Christmas.

A virtual museum featuring the cricketer’s journey will also allow buyers to witness some of Yuvraj’s historical sporting moments, along with a chance to interact, play six balls with Yuvraj, and win exclusive merchandise of the World Cup-winning former India all-rounder. Fans are already engaging by creating Twitter accounts like ‘YuviDAO’ to discuss and bid on the NFT drop.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called for a greater focus on nurturing entrepreneurship in Tier I and II cities while suggesting successful startups engage with the youth to inculcate entrepreneurial spirit.

About 45 percent of startups in India are from Tier II and III cities and 623 districts have at least one recognized startup. Startups created almost 5.9 lakh jobs during 2018-21, of which 1.9 lakh were generated this year, according to the Commerce and Industry ministry.

Addressing the third meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council, he called upon startups to explore the unexplored areas like rural tourism in terms of agri-stays, hotels, and homestays that would help create additional income for farmers.

SIDBI signs MoU to develop MSME ecosystem in Bengal

SIDBI has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of West Bengal to develop the MSME ecosystem in the state, a SIDBI official said on Friday. As per the MoU a project management unit (PMU) of SIDBI will work with the state government.

The PMU will support the West Bengal government in making necessary interventions for focused engagement of SIDBI with the objective of facilitating development of the MSME ecosystem, the official said.

We are working towards strengthening the MSME ecosystem in the states. SIDBI will be placing an expert agency with the state MSME department," SIDBI deputy managing director Sudatta Mandal said.

The key functions of the PMU will be to study the existing framework and guide stakeholders for cluster, sector specific products, interventions for MSMEs and handholding them for onboarding on digit platforms for funding, marketing and listing, besides evaluating scope of infrastructure projects for MSME clusters among others.