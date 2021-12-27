Learn how to turn today’s apps into tomorrow’s intelligent apps at Microsoft’s upcoming webinar

With the world around us evolving at a breathtaking pace, the need for innovation is higher than ever. Startups are eagerly looking at options to automate, improve and simplify processes. What kind of solutions and initiatives are needed to empower startups for that next level of growth? How can cloud-native technology help startups? You can get answers to all of these questions and more at Microsoft’s upcoming webinar, ‘Powering the apps of tomorrow’.

To be held virtually on December 27, 2021, this is a great opportunity to discover how cloud-native design patterns are powering startups with agility, reliability, scalability, and security.

The session will be conducted like a masterclass by Maheshkumar R. Helping strategic accounts to go cloud-native on Microsoft Azure, Mahesh works as a Cloud Solution Architect at Microsoft India. In his session, he will cover various Azure services including containers and serverless frameworks, and also tools to help scaling and monitoring, to achieve efficient governance and agility.

Why should you attend?

Opportunity to learn more about creating modern cloud-native apps for ever-evolving customers’ needs.

Learn how to bring your favourite open source software tools and technologies to Azure.

A chance to know more about Azure’s application platform.

Get an insight into Azure services for securing and empowering platforms to protect data and mission-critical applications.

Find out how Microsoft supports startups at every stage of their journey through technology enablement and enables business growth through accelerators.

Jointly hosted by Microsoft and YourStory, the webinar is a part of a content series that will have a mix of roundtable discussions, webinars, videos, case studies, and more. Titled ‘Future Ready Innovation Hub’, the content series will present a detailed view into how Microsoft is removing barriers to building a company with free access to technology, coaching, and support for founders in any stage of development.

You can know more about the sessions here