The Ultimate FinTech Conference is Back, Here’s all you need to know about Razorpay FTX 2021

Since 2014, ﻿Razorpay﻿ has been working towards building the financial backbone of Indian businesses. At a time when the fintech industry is undergoing a revolution, the fintech giant is bringing together industry voices, decision makers, and business leaders to discuss new trends, challenges, opportunities and the way forward at their ultimate fintech conference, FTX 2021.

The event is poised to celebrate innovation, milestones, and success stories of small businesses and unravel what the future has in store. The two-day long virtual conference will be held on December 9 and 10. This year FTX brings with it insightful conversations with industry veterans and business tycoons and will host special product masterclasses, a first for the industry. These masterclasses will educate and empower businesses with deeper insights and resolve their doubts about the new payment innovations and its impact on businesses and their customers. The FTX event also hosted a hackathon yesterday which brought together engineers from across the country who put their skills to test and built products around what the future of fintech would look like.

Spearheading the fintech revolution, year in and year out

Started in 2019, FTX has shaped up to become the most disruptive fintech conference in the country, challenging the status quo of global fintech conferences. Over the years, Razorpay has successfully brought industry leaders, innovators, disruptors, and decision makers all under one roof with the sole objective of having unfiltered conversations on what the future holds for digital India.

Since its first edition, the event has seen some of the best minds in India, from Amitabh Kant (CEO, NITI Aayog), Dilip Asbe (MD and CEO, NPCI), to Kunal Shah (Founder and CEO, ﻿CRED﻿), and Bhavin Turakhia (Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Zeta﻿), among several others.

On December 9, Razorpay founders Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar will take the virtual stage to deliver the keynote address which historically is known to have over 10,000 attendees. This year, the keynote address will be all about… Sorry, we can’t tell you that. You should join the keynote and get to know what’s going to be announced!

But what we can tell you, is that, this year, FTX 2021 will host a distinguished line of speakers:

Amitabh Kant - CEO, NITI Aayog Nithin Kamath - Founder and CEO, ﻿ Zerodha ﻿ Manesh Mahatme - Director-Head of WhatsApp Pay Rahul Chari - Founder and CTO, ﻿ PhonePe ﻿ Ankur Warikoo - Founder, Nearbuy Lizzie Chapman - CEO, ﻿ ZestMoney ﻿

The event would cover conversations from IPOs in the fintech industry to digital lending with a list of interesting panels and panelists. Some of the interesting panels are as follows:

Lending on the go (Dec 9, 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM) by Lizzie Chapman (Founder, ZestMoney), Krishnan Vishwanathan (CEO, ﻿ Kissht ﻿ ), Sonal Kapoor (Director-Financial Services, ﻿ Flipkart ﻿ ), Rajan Bajaj (Founder & CEO, ﻿ Slice ﻿ ), Rakesh Bhatt (CEO, Finserv Markets) and Ayush Bansal (Senior Director Strategy, Razorpay). All About IPO and Fintech Futures (Dec 9, 5:30PM - 6:30PM) Speakers for this session will be Nithin Kamath (Co-founder and CEO of Zerodha), Harshil Mathur (Co-founder and CEO of Razorpay), and Yashish Dahiya (Chairman & CEO of PB Fintech). What’s next in payments (Dec 10, 2:00PM - 3:00PM) by Manesh Mahatme (Director - Head of Whatsapp Pay), Mohit Bedi (SVP and Business Head - Acquiring and Commercial Cards, Axis Bank), Sumit Agarwal ( ﻿ MakeMyTrip ﻿ ), and Khilan Haria (VP and Head of Payments Product, Razorpay). Enabling Digital India (Dec 10, 3:00PM - 4:00PM) by Ankur Warikoo (Founder, NearBuy), Tejas Goenka (MD, Tally Solutions), Harsh Pokharna (Co-founder & CEO, ﻿ OkCredit ﻿ ), Vikram Vaidyanathan (MD, Matrix Partners) and Vedanarayan Vedantham (SME & Startup Business Head, Razorpay).

