WhatsApp Pay’s moment of truth

With more than 400 million active users, India is WhatsApp’s largest user base and the company has been trying to push WhatsApp Pay into the Indian payments ecosystem.

In June this year, WhatsApp appointed Manesh Mahatme to lead the growth of its payments business in India. As Director, WhatsApp Payments - India, Manesh is focusing on enhancing the payments experience for users, scaling the service offering, and contributing to WhatsApp’s vision of digital and financial inclusion in India.

Manesh brings with him 17 years of experience in digital financial services and payments across Citibank, Airtel Money, and Amazon.

After dealing with a two-and-a-half-year regulatory maze over its payments service, how does WhatsApp plan to squeeze into India’s digital economy now?

In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Manesh spoke about the growth and traction WhatsApp has seen, how it is fighting the larger fintech competition, and the company’s India plans. Read More.

Manesh Mahatme, Director, WhatsApp Payments- India

The Interview

SugarBox Networks, with its Hyperlocal Edge Cloud-based technology, is building the backbone of the internet to enable digital connectivity for the next billion users.

Founders Rohit Paranjpe and Ripunjay Bararia, share insights on how they are reimagining to bridge the connectivity divide for the underserved and unserved, across geographies.

Editor’s Pick: Deepika Jindal

Married into the prominent Jindal family at 19, Deepika Jindal says she never really thought of entrepreneurship or even the family business.

Today, she is the Creative Director, and Managing Director of Jindal Stainless Lifestyle (JSLL) — a Rs 300 crore revenue company. Read More.

Startup Spotlight

Solving debt recovery pain points

Managing loan repayments is a tricky business as any delay creates considerable stress for both lenders and borrowers. Gurugram-based startup ﻿Creditas Solutions﻿ promises to streamline debt collection using technology. Read More.

News & Updates

﻿BYJU'S﻿ has announced the acquisition of Austria-headquartered math learning platform GeoGebra. This is the edtech unicorn's tenth acquisition this year.

Gurugram headquartered logistics services player ﻿Delhivery﻿ said it has bought Transition Robotics Incorporated (TRI) for an undisclosed amount.

﻿Polygon﻿ and tech innovation management firm ﻿Lumos Labs﻿ have partnered to launch the PolygonLEAP 2021 Accelerator - an initiative to support Indian startups with mentorship and ecosystem support in their Web 3.0 journeys.

﻿Sequoia Capital﻿ has announced the first cohort of Sequoia Spark Fellowship - a $100K equity-free grant and mentorship programme - comprising 15 startups and 20 women entrepreneurs from India and Southeast Asia.

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

“India should move towards greater digital inclusion, and not greater digital exclusion.”

— Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani

