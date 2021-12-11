YourStory introduces The Metaverse Summit — India's first Web 3.0 conference

Good Morning,

Just like how the advent of the internet created ripples across the world in the 1990s and led to a digital boom, India and the world are now at the cusp of another digital revolution with the arrival of blockchain technology.

With industries across sectors now rapidly adopting blockchain to drive efficiency and growth, the future is increasingly looking to be decentralised, community-driven, and built on Web 3.0.

Looking at the potential of blockchain technology, YourStory is launching The Metaverse Summit — a flagship event and platform for bringing the global blockchain and Web 3.0 ecosystem together to BUIDL a decentralised future and accelerate innovation in the building blocks of the Metaverse.

YourStory's The Metaverse Summit will showcase the new wave of Web 3.0 innovations powered by blockchain technology, and spotlight the companies and innovators leading the Metaverse revolution — a Web 3.0-enabled virtual universe that combines virtual spaces and multiple aspects of digital technologies, such as cryptocurrencies, virtual reality, to allow global users to meet, chat, work, and play games.

Join us at the virtual launch event of The Metaverse Summit on December 18, and hear out the likes of Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder and COO, Polygon; Aniket Jindal, Co-founder, Biconomy; Pranav Sharma, Founding Partner, Woodstock Fund; Tarusha Mittal, Co-founder and CEO, UniFarm as they delve deep into the way forward towards building the Metaverse.

The Interview

It’s the time for TechSparks Classics! Watch Byju Raveendran, in a conversation with Shradha Sharma, unpack BYJUS’ journey into becoming the world's largest edtech platform.

Editor’s Pick: Elixir AI

Having grown up in Pune, investment banker Mayurakshi Das wanted to use her experience to make the most of the talent and resources available in India.

A first-generation entrepreneur in her family, Mayurakshi founded Elixir AI. The startup leverages technology to deliver huge impacts to its clients consisting of several municipal corporations and private companies. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

A platform for teens

Shortlisted as YourStory’s 2021 Tech50 startup, Nyus competes with apps such as InShorts and DailyHunt, as well as memes-based messaging platforms Memechat and ShareChat. Its Android app has almost 20,000 downloads, 4,500 daily post views, and 600 weekly active users out of which 90 percent use the app over four times a week. Read More.

News & Updates

﻿Edtech software as a service (SaaS) platform Teachmint has entered 25 Southeast and West Asian countries, Mihir Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of the firm, told YourStory in an interaction.

Google said it is deferring the deadline for developers in India to integrate with its Play billing system from March 2022 to October next year.

Pseudonymous social network platform Zorro has raised $3.2 million in a seed funding round led by 16 unicorn and soonicorn founders such as Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, ﻿Paytm and Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Vinay Singh, Co-founder and Partner, Fireside Ventures

“Investors are excited about the real step jump in digital adoption, and especially on the varied categories of shoppers that are unfolding.”

— Vinay Singh, Co-founder and Partner, Fireside Ventures

