YourStory launches The Metaverse Summit and The Decrypting Story

YourStory officially launched The Metaverse Summit to enable an environment for innovators, developers, entrepreneurs, and technologists to build decentralised networks that will power the next era of the digital economy.

The flagship platform saw like minds talk about the opportunities the ecosystem presents.

In a fireside chat, Ramani Ramachandran, CEO of blockchain startup Router Protocol, highlighted the need for scalable infrastructure layers for the next wave of Web 3.0 innovations.

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer, Polygon, explained how his Web 3.0 startup’s network is becoming the playground for all Metaverse-building activities and why blockchain technology can power innovation in this space.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder and CTO, CoinDCX, said that with metaverse starting to pick up momentum, the industry can scale and grow for the next 20 to 30 years.

"Our objective is that India succeeds in building fantastic products on the metaverse. We want to make it as mainstream as the internet," he said.

The Interview

In a highly competitive startup ecosystem, understanding and acting on product metrics can power growth in an outcome-oriented way.

In a conversation with YourStory, Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder and Head of Product and Technology, Lenskart, talks about how the company processes data and how it manages metrics.

Editor’s Pick: The Turning Point

Serial entrepreneur Harsimarbir Singh and doctors Dr Vaibhav Kapoor and Dr Garima Sawhney saw the massive gap in India's healthcare system and launched healthtech startup Pristyn Care as “treatment” for India’s unorganised healthcare sector, which lacked a patient-first approach.

It was recently anointed the 42nd unicorn of 2021 after it raised $96 million in its Series E round. Read more.

Pristyn Care founders (from left): Vaibhav Kapoor, Harsimarbar Singh and Garima Sawhney

Startup Spotlight

Disrupting no-code solutions space

One of YourStory’s Tech50 2021 startups, the brainchild of entrepreneur Vishal Sahu, DrapCode is engineering smart solutions for companies willing to adopt web applications fast and looking ahead at the $65 billion-opportunity future of no-code. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Enabling banking in lower-tier cities

Hailing from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, Manan Dixit and Ariff Manji realised that this problem of late payments was endemic to lower-tier cities in India.

Confident that they could help solve the issue since they hailed from smaller towns themselves and understood the needs of the common man, the duo launched ﻿Fidypay﻿ — a fintech service specifically for rural and semi-rural India. Read more.

Pranav Sharma, Co-founder & Managing Partner - Woodstock Fund

“Web 3.0 is inevitable. What’s more important for India to shine is to capture the associated industries or economy as a whole.”

— Pranav Sharma, Founding Partners, Woodstock Fund

