Get ready for an action-packed Day 2 of the Brands of New India Mega Summit

After a stellar line-up of speakers on the inaugural day, the razzmatazz is set to continue on the second and final day of the first edition of YourStory’s Brands of New India Mega Summit.

Following the overarching theme of the summit, ‘Powering India’s D2C ecosystem’, the conversations and sessions on day 2 will also see a plethora of speakers sharing their thoughts on market dynamics, ecosystem partnerships, product and innovations, and trends that will fuel the next phase of growth of the country’s D2C ecosystem.

Fireside chats and leadership talks with leading founders and business leaders

The day will kickstart with a leadership talk between Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media and Sandeep Barasia, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Delhivery on ‘Delhivery for D2C’.

Titled ‘Decoding ‘meaty’ success’, Licious co-founders Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta will discuss their journey from being a category creator to India's first D2C unicorn.

Also on the agenda is a leadership talk with Rhitiman Majumder, CMO and Co-founder,

Pickrr on ‘How Pickrr is winning the fulfillment arms race’.

Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder and CEO, ZestMoney will share her thoughts on the role buy now, pay later can play in the success of a D2C business in a fireside chat on ‘Making life affordable for the next billion’.

Day 2 will also see Arjun Vaidya, Venture Lead, Verlinvest India, talk about ‘From zero to exit: The journey of a D2C founder’; and Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp will chat about ‘Why this is India's decade and what the future holds’.

Also on the roster is a fireside chat with Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group where he will share his thoughts on the ‘Power of storytelling in commerce’.

‘Key trends and innovations in payments & neo-banking that will drive hyper growth for D2C businesses’ will be the topic for a fireside chat with Vedanarayanan Vedantham, Head - SME & Start-up Business, Razorpay and Shashank Mehta, Head, RazorpayX.

Chanakya Gupta, Vice President - Strategic Partnerships & Brand Accelerator, Flipkart will participate in a fireside chat session on ‘Building a D2C brand on marketplaces’ and A Appadurai, Country Manager - Graphics Solutions Industrial Business, HP will chat about ‘How startups can be more culturally relevant’.

Panel discussions

Khilan Haria, Head of Payments Products, Razorpay; Swagata Sarangi, Co-founder, Smytten; Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder, Gonoise.com; Nitin Agarwal, Co-founder, Chief Growth Officer, UpScalio; and Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science will share their thoughts on ‘‍The D2C payments playbook: Improving the payment experience for D2C’.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Titled ‘Small steps, giant leaps - The next wave of Indian D2C Superstars’, the session will have Akshay Varma, Co-founder, Beco; Raunaq Singh Anand, Co-founder, FlexNest; Arman Sood, Co-founder, SleepyOwl; Ahana Gautam, CEO and Co-founder, Open Secret; and Dharmishtha Goenka, Founder and CEO, Praakritik. The session is celebrating the growth stories of some of the high-potential, emerging D2C startups.

Pushkar Shukla, Co-founder and Managing Director, Beatitude; Shivani Poddar, Co-founder and CEO, FabAlley; Jatin Gujrati, Business Head, Vedix; and Dilip Gopinath, Senior Vice President and Startup Lead, HSBC India Commercial Bank will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Made in India … for the world!’

Srinivas B Vijayaraghavan, VP Marketing, Gupshup; Samriddh Dasgupta, CMO, Heads Up For Tails; and Malika Datt Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Moms Co. will share their learnings on ‘Innovative customer engagement approaches for D2C brand’.

Keynotes and masterclasses

Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-founder, Trell will conduct a masterclass on ‘Immersive, interactive, innovative: Taking social commerce to the next level’; Bhavik Vasa, Founder and CEO, GetVantage on ‘Fundraising in the new normal’; Venkatesh Sundar, Founder and CMO, Indusface on ‘Application security playbook for D2C brands’; Dhwani Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ecovia on ‘Building for the next wave of conscious consumers; and Harminder Ari, Vice President - India Sales, WebEngage on ‘Managing customer engagement and retention.

To log in to our virtual event platform and experience Brands of New India Mega Summit, join here. Don't forget to tag #BrandsOfNewIndia when you share your experience, learnings, and favourite moments from the event on social media.

For a line-up of all the action-packed sessions at the mega summit, check out Brands of New India Mega Summit website.