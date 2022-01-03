Future of angel investments in India

Good morning,

In the year gone by, the Indian startup ecosystem saw a record investment inflow, with the total investment expected to be north of $30 billion.

A large chunk of this came from angel investors, who are often the ones making early bets into startups that may or may not have a very promising future ahead.

“We saw a 20-22 percent overall increase in angel funding for 2021,” Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder of Indian Angel Network and Founding partner of IAN Fund, tells YourStory.

Many prominent entrepreneurs like Kunal Shah (Founder of CRED), Ramakant Sharma (Founder of Livspace), and Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com) stepped forward to give back to the ecosystem and emerged as leading angels in 2021.

The year also saw the pool of angel investments getting bigger, with the funding range increasing from between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore, to now Rs 3 crore, according to industry estimates.

The Interview

The entertainment industry was massively impacted by the lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch BookMyShow Founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani talk to Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory about how the company stayed put and braved through it.

Editor’s Pick: Learnings on digitising SMBs

Payment gateways and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) have played a huge role in shaping this shift and ushering a new wave of paytech in the business-to-business (B2B) segment in India.

However, because the penetration is low in many states, making a framework to identify different MSMEs and then specifying their needs and gaps will help serve the sector better. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Enabling health insurance coverage

When Ruchir Kanakia and Shreyans Maini began to study the trappings of India's health insurance market, they found that the country has one of the lowest penetration rates globally.

This led the duo to launch Prost Insurance Brokers or ﻿OneAssure﻿ to educate users at the time of selling health insurance and guide them while processing medical claims. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Streamlining information processing

Having to flip through a 20,000-page document to find just the relevant information is not only taxing but a sheer waste of time.

This is where Hyderabad-based ﻿Subtl.ai﻿, which is a YourStory Tech50 2021 startup, comes in. It has developed a proprietary technology that has the potential to scan through a million-page document and fish out the relevant information, without typing out the exact word. Read more.

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S

“The key is to keep your failures small, and go big and raise the bar when you find relative success.”

— Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S

