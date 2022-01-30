22 artists, one message: How the ‘Alchemy’ exhibition showcased creativity and resilience

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 580 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Held recently at Phoenix Kessaku in Bengaluru, 22 artists took part in the outstanding art exhibition, Alchemy: Change is the Only Constant. They had one message: spread love, according to curator Sonu Mulchandani.

The artist lineup included Geoff Francis, Naval Kishore, Kaushalya G, Karthik Mal, Atin Mitra, Adittee Garg, Reghu G, Rajib Sur Roy, Sunil Sarkaar, and others. The artworks were priced from Rs 12,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

Sonu Mulchandani, artist-curator and founder of E-Studio in Indiranagar, Bengaluru has put together a range of outstanding exhibitions over the years. See our earlier photo essays on E-Studio, Phoenix ArtSci Festival, and Contemporary Group.

“Alchemy has been a mysterious subject from the dark ages. Leonardo da Vinci put the spotlight on alchemy during the Renaissance by defining it as inner consciousness through his artwork, Vitruvian Man,” Sonu Mulchandani explains, in a chat with YourStory.

“The question continued in my mind: how do we define alchemy today? This show was an answer to this question,” Sonu affirms.

In Part II of this photo essay, we will feature more artworks along with creative insights on pandemic resilience.

Sonu Mulchandani

