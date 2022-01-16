Explore, express, engage – three artists share success tips from their creative journeys

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 570 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Recently hosted at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru, the Kala Alankar exhibition featured the paintings of three artists in a fundraising drive for the Vatsalyapuram Orphanage. The organisers pledged that 25 percent of the exhibition sales proceeds will go to children to continue their education.

See Part I of our coverage here.

Art in the pandemic era

In pandemic times, art can help spread messages on social distancing, awareness about hygiene, and helping one another, artist-curator Mamta Bora explains, in a chat with YourStory.

“Due to the pandemic, every human being got affected in some way or the other. So many social gatherings and physical exhibitions that are so important for artist and audience interactions could not happen,” she laments.

But Mamta also sees opportunity through online art shows, art competitions, and art classes for national and international students.

Many artists suffered during the pandemic due to loss of livelihood, but art also provided solace and calmness to people, Bengaluru-based artist Ritu Sondh observes.

“Art can lower the levels of emotional disturbances and keep up positive spirits,” she suggests. Mandala art helps in meditation and relaxation.

Ritu helps herself busy with many more artworks during the dark times. “I worked with a number of mediums, and it helped me relax and stay calm. I think only because of art I was able to live through that time,” she affirms.

“The pandemic has left traces of stress in each of our lives. Art is a proven saviour when it comes to fighting stress. The reach of art should be increased so that it works as a healer for a maximum number of people in these tough times,” exhibiting artist Deepika Bhansali Jain urges.

The pandemic cut many of her exhibition opportunities. “I did participate in online exhibitions, but for me, they couldn't match the flavour of offline exhibitions and interactions,” she laments. But she is grateful for the peace and calm that art gave her in rescue during the crisis.

Artist tips

The three exhibitors also share tips for aspiring artists in their own journeys ahead.

“Practice and explore. Express your emotions through your artwork, and get suggestions and feedback from renowned artists. Aim high,” Mamta advises.

“Though the world is becoming increasingly digital, natural handmade painting is the basic art. Do not forget or lower its importance,” she implores. She urges audiences also not to bargain and disrespect the artist’s emotions and efforts.

“Keep practising. More practice leads to more perfection. Have faith, and don’t lose hope,” Ritu adds.

“Get inspiration from others, but don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Compare with yourself only, and be better than what you were yesterday,” she adds.

“Believe in yourself and your art, and keep on exhibiting them. Feedback from audiences and reviews by critics will help you improve your own art and make you grow,” Deepika signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues for your creative core?

