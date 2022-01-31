All you need to know about Asia's first-ever Email Excellence Awards, hosted by Asia Inc.500

As an international business magazine, Asia Inc.500 gives its readers exposure to top businesses and business leaders that excel in digital transformation. Celebrating the success of thought leaders and pathbreaking stalwarts across Asia, it is also one of the pioneering bodies in the continent that recognises and honours the risk-takers.

Thus, Asia Inc. 500, in association with the martech solution giant Netcore Cloud, presents 'For the Love of Emails Awards 2022.' Netcore Cloud is the largest email service provider in India and Asia that enables marketers to achieve higher ROI and growth through AI-powered email solutions.

'For the Love of Emails Awards 2022' will be held on 25th February 2022 from 02:00 pm to 06:00 pm IST.

The awards aim to recognise and honour enterprises across industry types for their fabulous efforts in creating breakthrough email marketing campaigns.

FTLOE Awards 2022 - All that you need to know

Asia Inc. 500 loves emails and aims to inspire businesses with campaigns that showcase the unparalleled power of emails in marketing. This one-day event will virtually bring together the new-age email marketing community comprising brand titans, innovation leaders, technology evangelists, deliverability experts, content creators, AI exponents, global marketers, and email enthusiasts.

The event’s partners include several top brands such as LinkedIn, Your Story, CMO Asia, Airmeet, StarFeed, and The Jakarta Post.

The FTLOE Awards 2022 not only aim at recognising excellence in email marketing but also amplifying the global changes happening to email in general.

The event will be marked by several keynotes and panel discussions by global experts on email marketing trends, technologies, innovations, challenges, breakthrough solutions, and more. These will offer exclusive networking opportunities to the delegates like small group meetings, ad-hoc one-to-one networking, and breakout sessions.

The excellence awards will be conferred under multiple categories based on the type of email campaign that drove outstanding results. So, if you believe that you, your team, or your brand have achieved extraordinary business outcomes leveraging email marketing or created an innovation in email marketing, submit your nomination today.

Check the descriptions and apply in the category where you feel your email campaign fits best. Besides, all attendees of the 'For the Love of Emails Awards 2022' will receive participation certificates.

Asia Inc. 500 motivates young promising entrepreneurs by inspiring them with the success stories of the front-runners in their respective industries. Also, as a co-host of the event and a primary media partner, Asia Inc. 500 will cover the entire event in its magazine.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the first-ever Email Excellence Awards and showcase your work on a global platform, while strengthening your network.

Come join us on 25th February 2022!