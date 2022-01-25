boAt, Bira 91 partner to launch BOOM audio collection

Alcobev company ﻿Bira91﻿ and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) startup ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿ joined hands to launch an exclusive “BOOM” audio collection on January 20, 2022. The collaboration sees Bira 91’s colours combined with boAt’s audio expertise.

“I remember the last time someone introduced me was through word of mouth, and since then, I’ve been a fan,” Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, boAt, said about Bira 91, adding that the brand is loved by a lot of people, especially young Indians.

Bira 91 has disrupted an industry, essentially dominated by a few players. boAt, too, is a brand for Millennials, and therefore, the partnership is perfect.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, boAt

Recalling the time Aman had come down to their office to bounce off some ideas, Ankur Jain, CEO and Founder, Bira 91, said, “We’re in the same boat as two brands, hopefully drinking the same beer.”

He believes boAt is doing a phenomenal job in the consumer-tech (audio) space in the D2C sector. Beer and music are a match made in heaven, and thus, the two companies wanted to bring the experience of drinking beer at bars and restaurants indoors post-COVID-19, he said.

Aman said, the pandemic has brought an “at-home” revolution, which has sensitised us to staying home and carrying on with our regular activities.

With the importance of virtual calls and meets, now, headphones have become a necessity than a luxury. “There is a huge uptake that has happened on headphones as a device and speakers,” he said, adding that the market as a whole has evolved.

Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bira 91

Bira 91, too, has also felt the fundamental shift to “at-home,” where consumers are now learning to stay in rather than go out.

“It’s no longer a necessity for us to go out and party big,” Ankur said. As a result of staying indoors in their private space, consumers are now more comfortable at exploring more options.

“Our promise to the consumers is new flavours, and we encourage them to try new products,” he said, adding that the collaboration is a big step towards that direction.

Aman highlighted that there are several things in the pipeline at boAt. With this collaboration with Bira 91, boAt has curated a diverse collection of products, receiving great responses from customers at present.

“Collaborations like these help us become better every day,” he said.