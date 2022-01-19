Meet the speakers at Brands of New India Mega Summit 2022

The countdown has begun! Designed with the aim of powering India’s D2C ecosystem, the first edition of the Brands of New India Mega Summit will be a two-day virtual event scheduled for January 28-29, 2022.

YourStory’s Brands of New India Mega Summit promises to bring a plethora of speakers who are making a difference and pushing the boundaries of India’s D2C segment. As a part of the newly launched ‘Brands of New India,’ this mega summit will host multiple conversations for the audience to understand various aspects of the sector - factors and enablers that have helped the brands, growth trajectory, current and future trends, and more.

Let’s take a quick look at the spectacular lineup of speakers and their sessions.

The Brands of New India Mega Summit will see Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle; Ananth Narayana, Founder, Mensa Brands; and Vineeta Singh, Founder and CEO, Sugar Cosmetics share their thoughts on what it takes to build the great Indian D2C story. As India’s D2C market size is gaining momentum to touch the $100 billion mark by 2025, it will be crucial to know the perspective of the big guns in the category on the challenges, innovations, and trends that will fuel the next leap.

In addition to Mensa Brands, the summit also has fireside chats lined up with other unicorns in the D2C category.

Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Co-founders of Licious will be discussing their journey from being a category creator to India's first D2C unicorn, touching upon elements such as the secret sauce of their 'meaty' success, learnings, market opportunities, and future plans.

Also on the roster is a fireside chat with Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group where he will share his thoughts on the power of storytelling in commerce. The session will deep-dive into the startup's future plans as it gets set to embark upon a content-to-commerce journey and is working towards becoming a $10 billion company.

Nitin Agarwal, Founder and CEO of GlobalBees, who will also be a part of the summit, will decode the ‘house of brands’ model for attendees, capturing elements such as the challenges, opportunities, and trends that can be expected while adopting this model.

An insightful session on the essentials of building a sustainable D2C business will be moderated by Kanwaljit Singh, Managing Partner and Co-founder, Fireside Ventures where he will speak with successful and inspiring women entrepreneurs such as Sahar Mansoor, Founder and CEO, Bare Necessities; Pallavi Utagi, Founder and CEO, SuperBottoms; Shauravi Malik, Co-founder, Slurrp Farm; Aishvarya Murali, Founder, The Unbottle Company; and Gita Ramanan, Co-founder and CEO, Design Cafe.

The summit will also see Arjun Vaidya, Venture Lead, Verlinvest India, Ex-Founder and CEO, Dr. Vaidya's decode the journey of a D2C founder from zero to exit.

So join us on January 28-29, 2022 at the Brands of New India Mega Summit to be a part of an immersive, inspiring, and unique experience with D2C startups, unicorns, policy discussions, masterclasses, and more.

