Here’s what you can expect on Day 1 of Brands of New India Mega Summit

In a move to accelerate the growth of India’s D2C economy, YourStory’s most anticipated property, ‘Brands of New India’, is all set to launch the first edition of its Mega Summit.

To be held on January 28-29, 2022, the summit will see participation from important ecosystem players from India’s growing D2C landscape including founders, business leaders, tech leaders, enablers, changemakers, and more. The speakers will share their thoughts on market dynamics, ecosystem partnerships, product and innovations, and trends that will fuel the next phase of growth of the country’s D2C ecosystem.

Day 1 line-up at the Brands of New India Mega Summit

Day 1 of the Brands of New India Mega Summit 2022 will kickstart with a stellar line-up of speakers delivering inspiring sessions.

The opening day kicks off with a keynote from YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, where she describes the idea, aim, and passion behind launching a property to propel the growth of the country's D2C sector. She will also share her thoughts on the overarching theme of the mega summit - Powering India’s D2C ecosystem.

It will be followed by an inaugural panel discussion where Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿; Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO, ﻿Mensa Brands﻿; and Vineeta Singh, Founder and CEO, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿ will share their thoughts on what it takes to build the ‘Great Indian D2C story’. As India’s D2C market size is gaining momentum to touch the $100 billion mark by 2025, it will be crucial to know the perspective of the big guns in the category on the challenges, innovations, and trends that will fuel the next leap.

Here's a look at some of the sessions we have lined up with prominent entrepreneurs, business leaders, enablers, and changemakers from India's D2C ecosystem:

Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, ﻿ Delhivery ﻿ on ‘Cracking the D2C code’.

on ‘Cracking the D2C code’. Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿ Razorpay ﻿ and Varun Alagh, CEO and Co-founder, ﻿ Mamaearth ﻿ on ‘Unlocking next-phase of growth for India's $100Bn D2C Movement’.

on ‘Unlocking next-phase of growth for India's $100Bn D2C Movement’. Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-founder, ﻿ Trell ﻿ on ‘Powering India’s D2C commerce with regional/vernacular content’.

on ‘Powering India’s D2C commerce with regional/vernacular content’. Nitin Agarwal, CEO, ﻿ GlobalBees ﻿ on ‘Adopting the 'house of brands' model’. His session will capture elements such as the challenges, opportunities, and trends that can be expected while adopting this model.

A session on the ‘Essentials of building a sustainable D2C business’ will be moderated by Dipanjan Basu, Partner, Fireside Ventures where he will speak with successful and inspiring women entrepreneurs such as Sahar Mansoor, Founder and CEO, ﻿ Bare Necessities ﻿ ; Pallavi Utagi, Founder and CEO, ﻿ Superbottoms ﻿ ; Shauravi Malik, Co-founder, ﻿ Slurrp Farm ﻿ ; Aishvarya Murali, Founder, The Unbottle Company; and Gita Ramanan, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿ Design Cafe ﻿ .

where he will speak with successful and inspiring women entrepreneurs such as Viewers will also get a chance to gather insights on key solutions and innovations that are helping the e-commerce brands to scale in a panel discussion titled ‘Scale and solutions’ featuring Gaurav Mangla, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿ Pickrr ﻿ ; Akash Gehani, Co-founder, ﻿ Instamojo ﻿ ; Prabhkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, ﻿ Bewakoof ﻿ ﻿; Kapil Makhija, CEO, ﻿ Unicommerce ﻿ ﻿; and Shankar Prasad, Founder and CEO, ﻿ Plum ﻿ .

Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO, ﻿ Bombay Shaving Company ﻿ ; Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder, ﻿ Wakefit ﻿ ﻿; Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe﻿; and Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Business on BOT on ‘Disrupting D2C space: Meet the category creators’. The panelists will share their experiences and learnings on what it takes to think out of box and build a sustainable business that customers love.

on ‘Disrupting D2C space: Meet the category creators’. The panelists will share their experiences and learnings on what it takes to think out of box and build a sustainable business that customers love. A panel discussion with Rajaganesh Sethupathi, Head - Enterprise Solutions, Delhivery; Lokesh Gupta, VP - Supply Chain, Wakefit.co; Maruthy Ramgandhi, CPTO, Bewakoof; Vedang Patel, Co-founder, The Souled Store; and Taran Chhabra, Founder, Neemans on ‘Re-thinking supply chain design for D2C & omni-channel brands’.

Dhwani Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ecovia on ‘Helping D2C brands ride the sustainability wave’.

on ‘Helping D2C brands ride the sustainability wave’. Venkataramani K, Managing Director and CEO, Health & Glow; Revant Bhate, Co-founder and CEO, Mosaic Wellness; Abhijeet Gaur, General Manager, E-Commerce, Bureau.ID; and Venkatesh Sundar, Founder and CMO, ﻿ Indusface ﻿ will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Being secure in the fast paced D2C world’.

will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Being secure in the fast paced D2C world’. Jivraj Singh Sachar, Host, Indian Silicon Valley Podcast will moderate a session on ‘Importance of understanding your customer today’ with Vivek Prabhakar, Founder, ﻿ Chumbak ﻿ ; Bhavik Vasa, Founder and CEO, GetVantage; and Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice President of Monetization, Flipkart.

Also on the roster are some insightful masterclasses with Jesse George, Customer Success Manager, ﻿WebEngage﻿on ‘Marketing deep dive: How to leverage WebEngage for businesses’; Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer, ﻿Gupshup﻿ on ‘Scaling D2C brands with the power of conversational commerce’; and Gaurav Dadhich, AD and GM, Checkout, ﻿Razorpay﻿ and Devesh Gupta, Product Marketing Manager, Razorpay on ‘Magic checkout: Unlock growth for your business’.

