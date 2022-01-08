Calling the D2C movers and shakers of New India

The pandemic has given wings to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. From beauty to fashion and even home decor, D2C companies are raking in millions of dollars in venture capital. And, the segment is expected to create a $100 billion market by 2025.

To celebrate the journey of these D2C brands, YourStory’s most anticipated property, Brands of New India, is all set to launch the first edition of its Mega Summit.

The Brands of New India Mega Summit, which will be held on January 28 and 29, 2022, is on a mission to give a platform to current and upcoming D2C brands and enable conversations and connections that empower the ecosystem players.

In its first edition, Brands of New India Mega Summit will serve as the forum to hear directly from the leaders, entrepreneurs, and pioneers who are leading the transformation in the D2C landscape of the country and paving the way for the future. Read more.

The Interview: Digital Pioneers Club

CXOs from leading organisations like ﻿Flipkart﻿, ﻿MakeMyTrip﻿, ﻿GOQii﻿, and ﻿NestAway﻿ speak about user-centric innovation, the importance of staying customer focussed, and the benefits of moving workloads to the cloud.

Editor’s Pick: Juspay

Founded by Vimal and Ramanathan RV in 2012, ﻿Juspay﻿ has come a long way. The Bengaluru-based fintech startup’s ecosystem efforts at building the OCEN — open credit enablement network — are closely tied to its foray into building its next line of products in credit infrastructure.

For a 10-year-old startup, Juspay has raised $87.6 million so far – a far cry from other fintech counterparts. It claims to be EBITDA positive for now, looking to invest in its payment and credit products, as well as ecosystem efforts. Read more.

Vimal Kumar, Founder and CEO, Juspay

Startup Spotlight

Kshiti Jikar Mehta, an alumnus of Purdue and Harvard University, started ﻿The Cookie Co﻿ in Vadodara in 2019. Today, the bootstrapped company, which started with an initial investment of Rs 50,000, is close to touching a revenue of Rs 30 lakh per year. Read more.

News & Updates

Co-founder and former CTO of ﻿ Ola ﻿ , Ankit Bhati, along with former Ola execs, has launched a new startup — Amnic, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company.

﻿ ﻿ Shiprocket ﻿ ﻿, a tech-enabled logistics and fulfilment platform, has committed to acquire a 75 percent stake in Wigzo Tech, a cutting-edge Customer Data Platform (CDP) specifically catering to the dynamic needs of ecommerce and D2C brands.

Healthtech startup ﻿ ﻿ AarogyaAI ﻿ ﻿ Innovations has raised $700,000 as a part of its seed funding round from ﻿Info Edge﻿ (India)-backed Redstart Labs and Avaana Capital (Seed Program). Existing investors Entrepreneur First (EF) and First In Ventures also participated in the latest round.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts.

“Businesses need to go beyond the interest of their companies to the communities they serve.”

- Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts

