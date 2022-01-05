A new approach to regulate crypto

Good morning,

Governments around the world are figuring out how to regulate cryptocurrencies, and India too is inching closer towards defining a framework with the help of think tanks.

One such research and advisory body is Bengaluru-based Policy 4.0 that is looking at regulation using a pragmatic approach and by focusing on crypto wallets and custody management of keys.

“Cryptocurrencies have many use cases, and looking to regulate them differently based on the use cases can get messy. At Policy 4.0, we looked at it from a first principles approach, i.e., crypto assets are key pairs comprising public and private keys,” Policy 4.0 Founder and CEO Tanvi Ratna tells YourStory.

The think tank has been working actively with policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, etc, for the last two years to merge technical, legal, monetary and policy perspectives related to blockchain and digital currencies.

But Tanvi is no stranger to policymaking, having worked with Hillary Clinton, Sam Pitroda, as well as an internship with the Ministry of External Affairs. Now, she's using her extensive experience in policy advisory in the emerging technology.

Read the full story here.

The Interview

﻿SugarBox Networks﻿, with its Hyperlocal Edge Cloud-based technology, is building the backbone of the internet to enable digital connectivity for the next billion users.

Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

Anurag Garg's decade-long experience in the wealth domain had taught him that money management issues were common, primarily due to poor penetration of financial products across India.

This led to the birth of Nivesh, in 2017, out of Mumbai. The core of the platform is focused on helping an investor invest in the right product suitable to financial goals. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Unpacking solar system inspector AirProbe

Founded in 2017 by Aditya Bhat, Kaustubh Karnataki and Ganesh Shankar, Bengaluru-based ﻿﻿AirProbe﻿ uses artificial intelligence (AI) for solar system inspections. It was recently acquired by US-based intelligent aerial imaging company DroneBase. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“I strongly believe that India is building an entrepreneurship model with accelerated innovation for the rest of the world.”

— David Abikzir, CIO and Executive Director, Jupiter Capital

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!