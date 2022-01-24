Meet the top leaders and experts of India’s D2C ecosystem at Brands of New India Mega Summit

Brands of New India Mega Summit is just a few days away! Promising to be one of the biggest and most in-depth conferences highlighting various aspects of the country’s D2C sector, the Brands of New India will bring together founders, emerging entrepreneurs, business heads, investors, ecosystem enablers, and more. The speakers are set to add rare insights, depth, and perspectives at the Brands of New India Mega Summit.

The summit will be a two-day virtual event scheduled for January 28-29, 2022.

YourStory’s Brands of New India Mega Summit promises to bring a plethora of speakers who are making a difference and pushing the boundaries of India’s D2C segment. As a part of the newly launched ‘Brands of New India,’ this mega summit will host multiple conversations for the audience to understand the factors and enablers that have helped D2C brands, growth trajectory, current and future trends, and more.

Let’s take a quick look at the spectacular lineup of speakers and their sessions.

The event will see Pulkit Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Trell﻿, talk about the ways in which D2C brands can use video content and vernacular language to leverage a new user base in Tier II and III. "Today, brands have realised that adoption of digital media and technology are key to help them with rapid scale. These are exciting times as the next wave of entrepreneurship is going to be from this industry and we will witness many marquee brands across categories with innovative products and solutions catering to the modern day Indian consumers,” says Pulkit.

In addition to Pulkit’s session, Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Trell will be conducting a masterclass on ‘Immersive, interactive, innovative: Taking social commerce to the next level.’

Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, ﻿Delhivery﻿ will be decoding the D2C segment by sharing his perspective on the ecosystem and how logistics and supply-chain unicorn Delhivery has created a name for itself in the space.

Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Razorpay﻿ will speak about the growth of the fintech sector in India along with his aim of building an end-to-end business financial ecosystem in the country.

Viewers will also get a chance to gather insights on key solutions and innovations that are helping the e-commerce brands to scale in a panel discussion featuring Gaurav Mangla, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Pickrr﻿; Akash Gehani, Co-founder, ﻿Instamojo﻿; Prabhkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, ﻿Bewakoof﻿; Kapil Makhija, CEO, ﻿Unicommerce﻿; and Shankar Prasad, Founder and CEO, ﻿Plum﻿.

Some of India’s most influential and successful female entrepreneurs such as Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿ZestMoney﻿ and Malika Datt Sadani, Founder and CEO, ﻿The Moms Co.﻿ will be sharing their perspective on the growing D2C ecosystem in India and building a holistic customer experience using innovative strategies.

Chanakya Gupta, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Brand Accelerator, Flipkart will participate in a fireside chat exploring the challenges, learnings, market dynamics and other key factors to keep in mind while building a D2C brand on marketplaces.

The summit will also have Sandeep Barasia, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Delhivery talk about the future trends and technology that’ll shape up the logistic segment and how Delhivery is strengthening India’s D2C sector; while Rohan Shanbhag, Senior Vice President, Sales, Delhivery will be participating in a panel discussion on rethinking supply chain design for D2C and omnichannel brands.

Also lined-up is an interesting session on some of the leading category creators of the D2C space. Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO, ﻿Bombay Shaving Company﻿; Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder, ﻿Wakefit﻿; Vikas Bagaria, Founder, ﻿Pee Safe﻿; and Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Business on BOT will be sharing their experiences and learnings on what it takes to think out of box and build a sustainable business that customers love.

Decoding the D2C payments playbook, Khilan Haria, Vice President, Product Management, Razorpay will be a part of a panel discussion covering the strategies, solutions and innovations that can help in improving the payment experience for D2C brands and customers.

Pushkar Shukla, Co-founder and Managing Director, Beatitude; Shivani Poddar, Co-founder and CEO, FabAlley; Jatin Gujrati, Business Head, Vedix; and Dilip Gopinath, Senior Vice President and Startup Lead, HSBC India Commercial Bank will participate in a panel discussion on trends, market dynamics, innovations, and ecosystem enablers that are fuelling the global expansion of Indian D2C brands.

Also on the roster is a leadership talk with Rhitiman Majumder, Co-founder and CMO, Pickrr where he will speak about the solutions Pickrr is using to strive for holistic customer experience.

Venkatesh Sundar, Founder and CMO, ﻿Indusface﻿ and Abhijeet Gaur, General Manager, E-Commerce, ﻿Bureau﻿ will participate in a panel discussion on the solutions and innovations that help both emerging and established brands to be secure in the fast-paced D2C landscape.

Srinivas B Vijayaraghavan, Vice President - Marketing, ﻿Gupshup﻿ will participate in a discussion on Innovative customer engagement approaches for D2C brands.

Appadurai A, Country Business Manager, Graphics Solutions Industrial Business, HP will be sharing his views on how startups can benefit from tech innovations in the digital print packaging space.

So join us on January 28-29, 2022 at the Brands of New India Mega Summit to be a part of an immersive, inspiring, and unique experience with D2C startups, unicorns, policy discussions, masterclasses, and more.

