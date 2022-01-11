Enabling NFTs for Indian brands

Good Morning,

Amid the crypto boom last year, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) gained such popularity that the Collins Dictionary even made it the word of the year. NFTs became a rage all over the world as people started becoming aware of how NFTs act as building blocks for peer-to-peer economies in virtual worlds, or the metaverse.

Entrepreneur Abinav Varma Kalidindi believes that India should also bring its own iconic IPs and the biggest cultural icons to the metaverse.

To this end, his Singapore-headquartered startup Ikonz came out of the stealth mode in late 2021 with a mission to bring together 50 percent of India’s premium entertainment Intellectual Properties (IPs) and brands under a single banner. The startup is a wealth-building platform t

hat supports IP owners, artists, and other established icons to manage their digital assets and participate in virtual worlds in a safe and protected manner.

“We work with iconic Indian IPs and brands so we can help them tell Indian stories to the world through NFTs and the metaverse. In fact, we have already onboarded Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle, and characters such as Suppandi and Shambu,” Abinav tells The Decrypting Story.

The Interview

Over the last year and a half, the healthcare system in India has faced an enormous challenge, and has put an enormous and unprecedented strain on doctors and nurses.

With basic healthcare not completely accessible to all, companies such as ﻿Curodoc﻿ are on a mission to make home healthcare services accessible and affordable. Akhil Koul, Founder and CEO, 24X7 Curodoc Healthcare talks about how the startup is changing the way people view illness and recovery.

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

Ashish Anantharama, Co-founder and CTO of one of the fastest-growing fintech startups, ﻿ZestMoney﻿﻿, believes that it is very important to keep evolving oneself to grow.

With over 22 years of experience, Ashish is responsible for the technical growth and evolution of ZestMoney’s Buy Now and Pay Later (BNPL) platform. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Discovery platform for artists

Having made her mark in the Indian film industry, both in Hindi films and South Indian language films, Rakul Preet Singh wanted to build an ecosystem that will work as a one-stop destination for all aspiring talent.

Along with her brother Aman Preet Singh, she founded ﻿Starring You﻿, a democratising platform that helps aspirants overcome physical distances and boundaries makes it easy for them to audition. Read more.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Startup Spotlight

Enabling Indian MSMEs to ship directly to consumers globally

India is home to over 63 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), who contribute nearly 40 percent of India’s overall exports. However, many of these MSMEs can’t directly sell to the customers and resort to taking the B2B route, leading to mounting paperwork, delays in delivery, and opacity in conducting business.

This is where Bengaluru-based startup LogiLink India stepped in to bridge the gap and provide a viable solution to MSMEs through its Made in India brand ﻿﻿LEXSHIP﻿. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Dr Velumani A, Thyrocare, Image credit: Bizencyclopedia

“If you look at the way things are changing, every five years has been a generation.”

— Dr A Velumani, Founder, Thyrocare

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!