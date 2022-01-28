Flipkart Wholesale brings voice search capability to its platform

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of India’s homegrown ﻿Flipkart﻿ Group, on Friday announced the launch of the Voice Search feature on its platform.

Currently available in English and Hindi, this new feature will help kiranas and retailers utilise the search function more effectively, making it easier to transact on the platform, according to the company.

This new feature will also enable them to access a wide range of value-based products from the safety and convenience of their premises, the company stated.

Flipkart Wholesale has been at the forefront in leveraging technology to solve pain points in B2B ecommerce transactions. The introduction of voice search using commands in Hindi and English is yet another technology innovation that reinforces the platform’s core proposition of “Business Banaye Aasaan”.

Additionally, the platform offers quick credit support through a wholly digital process.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale, said,

“Our core value proposition lies in offering a hassle-free shopping experience on the app through new technologies and innovations. At Flipkart, we are committed to addressing the problem areas our members face and deliver value to them. The launch of voice search is one such tech initiative that will help cater to the heterogeneous user population, making their ecommerce journey with Flipkart even simpler. As a technology enabler, we will continue to create more such innovations that will make digital commerce more inclusive, accessible, and convenient for existing as well as new customers.”

The Voice Search feature is aimed at making the journey more convenient for internet users, including kiranas and MSMEs, who are from non-English speaking backgrounds as varying proficiency in English makes it challenging to perform searches using text input.