Happy National Startup Day!

India’s startup ecosystem is in the seventh heaven, and the reason is big enough to feel elated.

At the ongoing Startup India Innovation Week, in a virtual interaction with over 150 startup founders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government has decided to celebrate January 16 as National Startup Day to take the startup culture to the far-flung areas of the country.

At Saturday’s interaction, 150 startup founders, divided into six working groups, gave presentations to the Prime Minister on six themes -- growing from roots, nudging the DNA, from local to global, technology of future, building champions in manufacturing, and sustainable development.

He acknowledged that Indian startups are working with 55 separate industries, and the number of startups has increased from around 500 in 2016 to more than 60,000 today.

Noting that 2021 saw the evolution of 42 unicorns (44, according to YourStory’s Unicorns of India), PM Modi added these companies worth thousands of crores of rupees are the hallmark of a self-reliant and self-confident India.

The Interview

Simran Balar Jain is a person who has been making a mark in the creators economy by opening conversations about taboo topics. Watch this episode of #InfluencersInc by YourStory to hear her talk about her journey and the road ahead.

Editor’s Pick: An app to tackle climate change

Pune-based journalist Prachi Shevgaonkar was in her first semester at college when she got the idea to create an app that could measure one’s greenhouse gas emissions. Three years later, Cool The Globe has over 24,000 users across the world. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

An intuitive AI tutor to help with math problems

The pandemic has caused a shift in the way education is imparted, especially for subjects that require student-teacher interactions. While teachers and students have done their best to adjust to these changing times, edtech startups have also risen to the occasion to assist.

A new player in the edtech space, 2021-born ﻿ByteLearn﻿, helps students with maths problems, evaluates performance, grades tests, and enables them to learn any topic via its AI-powered tutoring engine. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Carving a niche in the crowded ecommerce delivery space

While several ecommerce delivery startups are trying to make life easier for customers, Mumbai-based ﻿edobo﻿ is carving a niche for itself in the space. edobo is an ecommerce grocery and household supplies app that is working to meet the needs of customers from the comfort of their homes.

Launched in 2019 by Ravi Narayan Jadhwani, the startup offers over 3,500 products to residents in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and parts of Thane across 120 pin codes through its app and website. Read more.

“Our startups are changing the rules of the game. That's why I believe startups are going to be the backbone of new India.”

— Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

