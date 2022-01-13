Learn how to trade fast and smart on the first episode of 'Trading with HDFC Securities Ke Fayde'

The Indian investment ethos is rapidly evolving, and we’re witnessing a shift in preference towards stock trading in recent times. In fact, according to SEBI, the number of people dabbling in stocks has increased to a record high so far in the financial year (FY) 2021.

That being said, it's a no pain, no gain game. A very small move can be lucrative, if played correctly. But it’s an equally dangerous game for newbies or anyone who doesn't adhere to a well-thought-out strategy. HDFC Securities’ commitment, through the Fayde Ke Features initiative, is to protect investors and arm them with the right tools to make the most of the markets and limit their losses.

To get the big picture, tune in to the first episode of ‘Trading with HDFC Securities Ke Fayde’ hosted by HDFC Securities in association with YourStory. The series brings together experts from HDFC Securities to discuss the plethora of features the trading platform offers to help you ace the trading game.

Win the market the right way

In the first episode, Vidit Jain, Head - Equity Products, HDFC Securities delves into the ‘Trade Smart & Fast’ feature under the initiative. Vidit has a total experience of more than 15 years in capital markets and is currently heading the product function of equity and derivatives for HDFC Securities.

He will share valuable insights on:

1. How the trading space has evolved over the years

2. The genesis of HDFC Securities Fayde Ke Features initiative

3. How ‘Excel-based trading' can help traders save time

4. How UPI is helping customers apply for IPO

5. Why you should pledge shares in case of limited funds availability

6. Factors investors should look at while investing in IPO

And more...

If you're a trader looking to derive more value out of your trading accounts, watch the first episode of ‘Trading with HDFC Ke Fayde’ here.