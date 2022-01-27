HSBC 'Scale to Succeed' episode 1: Inside the minds of successful entrepreneurs in the Electric Vehicle industry

Over the past few years, HSBC, in partnership with YourStory, has hosted three seasons of Build & Grow: Money Matters, a series dedicated to showcasing and helping businesses go beyond financial management to achieve financial growth, resilience, and innovation.

Today, as businesses power their next phase of growth and business continuity, HSBC is back with its all-new roundtable series 'Scale to Succeed', featuring entrepreneurs and industry stalwarts to engage in inspiring conversation, share valuable insights, and ground-breaking lessons from their experience.

In the next few months, the roundtable series will bring together 20+ accomplished leaders to discuss a plethora of topics including the rise of India's D2C sector, the future of enterprise SaaS, among others.

Tune in to the first episode on EV

The first episode in the roundtable series themed 'Supercharging the EV Revolution' will take place on January 28, 2022 at 4 PM.

With the advantage of high performance, high fuel efficiency, very low emissions, and long operating range, Electric Vehicles (EVs) will soon cease to be an option, rather they will become a necessity. In India, EVs have opened up ample business opportunities for automobile companies within the country – as well as across the globe. To ensure a positive growth rate towards achieving India’s Net Zero Emissions by 2070, a transportation revolution is required in India.

The episode will bring together EV startup founders and experts from the EV industry to discuss India's advocacy towards the global EV30@30 campaign, which aims for at least 30 percent new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030.

Moderated by Prakash Jaiswal, Country Head, Business Banking, HSBC India and Priya Sheth, Senior Anchor, YourStory, the episode will feature Pulkit Khurana, Co-founder and Director, Upgrid Solutions (Battery Smart); Prateek Rao, Founder and CEO, Zyngo EV Mobility; Maxson Lewis, Co-founder and MD, Magenta - Power; and Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Yulu.

The conversation will revolve around:

The landscape and challenges in EV infrastructure

Role of the startup community in disrupting mobility

How the banking community can make finance more accessible for EVs

Future trends in the EV industry

And more...

Don't miss out!