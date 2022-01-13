Why entrepreneur Rajan Singh believes in a daily routine

Entrepreneurship is a demanding profession. An entrepreneur doesn't just have to manage crises on an everyday basis, but life also becomes a daily grind. This is why Rajan Singh, Founder of HabitStrong, believes a solid morning routine helps when the going got tough.

“I discovered that even in the toughest of moments when I had to pull myself up and find that energy to push through when everything was falling apart, an early morning routine of regular workout and meditation changed everything when done consistently and methodically,” Rajan shared in a conversation with Siddhartha Ahluwalia, Founder and Host of ﻿100x Entrepreneur﻿ podcast.

It struck him that building great habits also helps develop resilience, and that's why he built build HabitStrong, a Trivandrum-based startup that provides live online programmes to build strong habits and morning routines.

The startup conducts online live sessions focused on building habits including waking up at 5 am, digital deaddiction, and focus building, among others.

In this exclusive conversation with YourStory, Deepali Naair, Director Marketing - India and South Asia-IBM, says, to excel as a marketer, it is critical to learn the ‘AAA’ formula of success, which stands for - Agility, Authenticity, and Adaptability to change.

According to a report titled ‘Dilution of whiskey,’ the taste of whiskey changes the moment water is added to it.

Realising that there was no player in the market working on the problem, Devashish Kamdar launched Ahmedabad-based brand ﻿Estuary, a one of its kind blending water for alcohol. Read more.

Rooting for sustainability with cotton teabags

Come rain or shine — there is nothing like a cup of tea to soothe the soul. The most popular drink of Indians, over 70 percent of the tea produced in India is consumed within the nation itself. Reasons enough for many startups to venture into the tea space — from selling premium tea blends to tea chains or cafes across India.

One such startup is ﻿Esah Tea﻿, started by a 26-year-old teapreneur Bijit Sarma, hailing from Mangaldoi, Assam. Esah Tea offers a range of single-origin organic tea blends that are carefully curated from 150+ local gardens and marginal tea growers. Read more.

Debt investment firm ﻿Anicut Capital﻿ closed its second debt fund — Grand Anicut Fund - 2 — where it raised Rs 875 crore to invest in about 30 startups operating across consumer, food and beverage, and technology, among other categories.

Mensa Brands﻿, India’s first tech-led house of brands, has acquired the majority stake in Florona, a digital-first aromatherapy brand. Mensa Brands is investing in and scaling up digital-first brands across diverse categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty, and personal care.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the formation of the India Edtech Consortium (IEC), an autonomous and independent body, to ensure every learner will have access to quality and affordable education.

With the tech industry opening up more job opportunities in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, a report has shown that women are more employable in development jobs than men. According to the BridgeLabz Tech Employability Quotient (BTEQ) test, the average score for women stands at 42 percent against that of men at 39 percent.

Fantasy sports companies, which engage with users online, invested over Rs 3,000 crore last year across various segments, including buying media rights and sponsoring players, a top official of Dream Sports said.

“Data is soil, it's fertile, it's an ecosystem where you can make interesting applications.”

— Vimal Venkatram, Snowflake

