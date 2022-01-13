In late December 2021, pre-owned vehicles platform Cars24 raised a funding round of $400 million, which included a $300 million Series G equity round alongside $100 million debt from diversified financial institutions.

The Series G equity round was led by return investor Alpha Wave Global (formerly known as Falcon Edge Capital) along with participation from other existing investors.

CARS24 also raised cumulative debt funding of $100 million across India, Australia, and the UAE.

The fundraise came after Cars24's funding in September 2021 of $450 million at the valuation of $1.84 billion.

With the latest round, Cars24's valuation doubled to $3.3 billion. The startup claimed the investment will be used to fuel the brand’s expansion in the Middle East, Australia, and Southeast Asia, and to further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market.

If you'd like to be a part of Cars24's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

React.js Lead

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5+ years

In this role, the candidate will be expected to bring experience in building large complex and performant web applications using React.js, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS across multiple browsers, have strong Object Oriented JavaScript fundamentals, have a deep understanding of various deployment strategies and their pros and cons, and more.

For more information, click here.

Data Scientist

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 2+ years

As a Data Scientist, the individual will use data analyses and statistical techniques to develop solutions to improve customer experience and guide business decision-making, identify predictors and causes of business-related problems and implement novel approaches related to forecasting and prediction, identify, develop, manage, and execute analyses to uncover areas of opportunity, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Software Engineer - Java

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: 3+ years

In this position, the selected candidate will be building scalable, highly available, resilient, extendable, secured architecture to provide a significant boost to the business, writing high quality code to achieve business goals, working with various cross-functional teams to understand their needs, offering them solutions and setting and managing their expectations, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Manager - Analytics/Business Intelligence

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 3+ years

This role involves researching, formulating, and implementing innovative analytics solutions and accelerators, which would help functional heads and senior management in developing business-building strategies on a regular basis, work on retail and sales team performance maximisation, improving customer conversion, exploring avenues to increase revenue and margins, etc.

For more information, click here.

Territory Manager - Retail - Bikes

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 6+ years

As a Territory Manager, the individual will be a core team member of the retail function for the state, be primarily involved in P&L achievement and strategy development, take ownership of setting up the retail unit and processes, manage daily performance of all sales team members and deliver regular reviews, be responsible for planning acquisition, allocation and strategic alliances with channel partners, and more.

For more information, click here.