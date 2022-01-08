[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at hyperlocal commerce startup Dunzo

Earlier this week, Bengaluru-based hyperlocal commerce startup ﻿Dunzo﻿ announced it has raised $240 million in its latest round of funding, valuing it at $775 million.

As per a statement, the round was led by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (Reliance Retail), with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital, and Alteria Capital.

Reliance Retail pumped in $200 million for a fully diluted stake of 25.8 percent in the company.

Dunzo said the capital will be used to further its vision to be the largest quick commerce business in the country, enabling instant delivery of essentials from a network of micro warehouses while also expanding its B2B business vertical to enable logistics for local merchants in Indian cities.

The startup launched its instant delivery model ‘Dunzo Daily’ in Bengaluru earlier this year, which is seeing over 20 percent week-on-week growth.

Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-founder of Dunzo | Image Source: Prime Venture Partners team

If you'd like to be a part of Dunzo's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Growth Marketing Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the individual will handle social media ad channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Linkedin, and Apple Search Ads, work to establish a platform-specific content strategy that is in sync with the brand’s philosophy and objectives across multiple platforms, as well as track, measure, and revise campaigns based on rigorous data analysis to further optimise ROI on spending, and more.

For more information, click here.

PR Associate

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-5 years

As a PR Associate in Dunzo, the individual will oversee public relations efforts to build Dunzo's corporate narrative and support in developing communication strategies to showcase Dunzo's vision in India, interact, consult, and collaborate regularly with cross-functional teams across the company, drive positive stories across a broad range of media, and more.

For more information, click here.

Social Media Lead

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5+ years

In this role, the individual will take end-to-end ownership of Dunzo's social brand channels and strategy across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube and others, including execution of activations from concept to post-implementation analysis, constantly iterate and maintain Dunzo's personality and social tone of voice to stay relevant to fans and customers, etc.

For more information, click here.

Media Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-4 years

As a Media Manager at Dunzo, the selected candidate will be responsible for holistic media planning, collaborates with the team on upcoming campaigns determining best platforms, target audience, and creative strategies to implement to develop media plans, work with brand teams and agencies to plan and execute media plans across platforms, etc.

For more information, click here.

Programme Manager: CEO's Office

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-4 years

In this position, the individual will strategise, implement, and maintain high impact programme initiatives that forward the organisational goals, develop metrics, structures and prototypes which can be used to drive business decisions, manage internal and external stakeholders, programme manage multiple projects, ensure cross-functional operational velocity, etc.

For more information, click here.