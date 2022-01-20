[Jobs Roundup] Land a role at wealth management soonicorn INDmoney with these openings

Earlier this week, wealth management startup ﻿INDmoney﻿ announced it has raised $75 million in a Series D round from Steadview Capital, Tiger Global, and Dragoneer Investment Group, with the goal to create a ‘Super Banking platform’ and a one-stop shop for people’s investments and expenses.

Following this round, INDmoney’s total capital raise stands at $133 million. According to media reports, upon the latest funding round, INDmoney’s valuation is reportedly pegged at around $640 million, making it a soonicorn.

Founded in 2019, INDmoney is an app for users to track their investments and expenses while enabling them to set financial goals. It is a platform that allows the customers to invest across different instruments such as fixed deposits, bonds, stocks, and mutual funds.

INDmoney now intends to acquire 25 million more users through inorganic growth activities and further invest in Research and Development as well as technology.

If you'd like to be a part of INDmoney's growth journey, these openings may be for you:

Frontend Developer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-5 years

In this role, the frontend developer will be developing new user-facing features using React.js, building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use, translating designs and wireframes into high-quality code, optimising components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers, etc.

For more information, click here.

Software Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-4 years

As a software engineer, the selected candidate will participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging, write clean code to develop functional web applications, troubleshoot and debug applications, perform UI tests to optimise performance, manage cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy applications, etc.

For more information, click here.

Associate Product Manager

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 1-3 years

In this role, the individual will be working closely with the backend engineering, mobile and front-end engineering, design, operations, customer experience teams to deliver world-class customer-centric products and features, build the best product user experiences through market research, experimentation, user testing, and data analysis, etc.

For more information, click here.

iOS Developer

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 1-5 years

The iOS developer at INDmoney will translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code, ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications, collaborate with teams to define, design, and ship new features, identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs, help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatisation, and more.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

For more information, click here.

Technical Recruiter

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 2+ years

In this role, the technical recruiter will collaborate with teams to understand their hiring needs and proactively translate that into a positive candidate and interviewer experience, own the entire recruitment process including interview, feedback and offer process, maintain pipeline funnel metrics and KPI's, etc.

For more information, click here.