[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at healthtech unicorn Innovaccer

In December 2021, Healthtech unicorn ﻿Innovaccer﻿ doubled its valuation in its Series E funding round of $150 million, and is valued at $3.2 billion.

The Series E round of funding was led by Mubadala Capital, with participation from existing investors B Capital Group, Microsoft’s M12 fund, OMERS Growth Equity, Dragoneer, Steadview Capital, Tiger Global Management, and new investors Whale Rock Capital Management, Avidity Partners, and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors.

Innovaccer plans to use the fresh funds to invest in R&D and recruit new hires as it rapidly scales its customer experience, product, and engineering talent.

The startup, which was founded in 2014 by Sandeep Gupta, Abhinav Shashank, and Kanav Hasija, is now headquartered in San Francisco with an India centre in Noida.

If you'd like to be part of Innovaccer's growth story, these job openings may be of interest:

Technical Content Writer

Location: Noida

Experience required: 10+ years

In this role, the individual will work as an architect of creative digital content for extensive marketing strategies, exercise acumen in research skills to create a knowledge base that comes in handy in enterprise decision making in the field of healthcare, analyse software application, develop product and technical documentation, and more.

Product Marketing Manager

Location: Noida

Experience required: 3+ years

As a Product Marketing Manager, the individual will work with Business Unit heads to drive special projects and initiatives, develop a Go-To-Market strategy for a specific category and create the strategic blueprint to achieve category leadership and pipeline targets, lead the solution launches and develop core positioning, buyer personas, messaging hierarchy, and pitches for the identified target audience, etc.

Associate - Demand Generation

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-3 years

As the Associate for Demand Generation, the selected candidate will own the complete lead generation and management process from lead capture to follow-up and tracking them through the entire sales cycle, coordinate with prospects and the frontend team to set up business meetings/calls, brief the front-end team about the prospect after conducting secondary research and collating relevant information, etc.

Manager - ABM Marketing

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

In this role, the individual will define and create a framework for integrated, multi-touch, multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM) programmes primarily targeted at new customers, drive account specific marketing planning aligned to sales strategies for account-appropriate offerings, focus on the buyer’s journey and deploy the right programmatic and account-specific tactical mix, etc.

Senior Data Analyst

Location: Noida

Experience required: 3+ years

In this role, the senior data analyst will work towards creating easy-to-digest analytical reports for US healthcare customers, design and build interfaces that facilitate workflows between Data Activation Platform and client third party systems as scoped while complying with respective standards and industry best practices, and more.

