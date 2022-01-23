Check out the masterclasses at YourStory's Brands of New India Summit

Good Morning,

YourStory’s Brands of New India Mega Summit is just around the corner. To be held on January 28-29, 2022, the event will serve as the forum to hear directly from leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, enablers, and pioneers who are leading transformation in the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sector and paving the way for the future.

The two-day virtual event will host roundtables, panel discussions, fireside chats and more, serving as a forum to listen directly from 60+ speakers.

The summit will also feature masterclasses from industry experts who will deep-dive into the relevant and important elements driving the growth of India’s D2C ecosystem.

While Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer of Gupshup, will be presenting a masterclass covering the importance of timely customer engagement in today’s time, Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-founder and COO at Trell, will explore how platforms like Trell are leveraging elements such as influencer-led live commerce, in-app gamification, and long-format storytelling.

Join us to be a part of an immersive, inspiring, and unique experience with D2C startups, unicorns, policy discussions, masterclasses, and more at Brands of New India Mega Summit 2022. Register for the summit here.

Kamal Bali, Managing Director of Volvo Group India, speaks to EnterpriseStory about the trillion-dollar manufacturing opportunity for India and why it is essential for the country as a competitive advantage.

Sumeet Mehta always thought about how the gap in education in metros, as compared to a non-metro city, affected children and their future.

So he and his wife, Smita Deorah, left their cushy, corporate jobs to start LEAD School, now LEAD. The ‘integrated system’ offered by LEAD helps schools digitise the entire curriculum and provide solutions for teachers, parents, students, and school owners. Read more.

Helping MSMEs grow

Mumbai-based B2B (business-to-business) startup Groyyo connects manufacturers with lifestyle brands and offers automation and technology chops. By doing so, it helps organise the fragmented small-scale industry.

Founded in July 2021, the startup works with MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in apparel, footwear, accessories, furnishings, ceramic, beauty, and furniture categories. Read more.

On-demand logistics company ﻿Porter﻿ has recently announced its maiden Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) monetisation programme worth $5 million for its eligible current and former employees.

Dockless bike-sharing player ﻿Bounce﻿ has announced achieving over three crore rides which account for more than 17 crore shared kilometres on its dockless scooter sharing platform.

﻿LegalPay﻿, an alternative investment platform specialising in legal and debt financing assets, has announced that it has successfully closed the Interim Finance- Healthcare focused SPV I in just less than 48 hours of its launch this week.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal has called upon the Indian industry to aim for raising 75 unicorns in the 75 weeks to the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Indian lifestyle e-mobility startup VAAN Electric Moto Pvt. Ltd. has launched its electric bicycle – Urbansport in the country.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

“Businesses - small and large - can improve their productivity as well as the affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity.”

— Satya Nadella, Microsoft

