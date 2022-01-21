Meet the 17-member founding cohort of Elevate

Elevate, a private community for emerging women leaders, announced its launch at YourStory’s Techsparks 2021 in October. It has now unveiled its founding cohort with 17 aspiring women leaders from companies such as Flipkart, Amazon, Microsoft, Swiggy, Dealshare, LetsVenture, among others.

The programme aims to connect the cohort of high-performing mid-career women with CXOs across the startup ecosystem to accelerate their path to leadership roles in two to five years.

All cohort members will be matched with a mentor, who will guide them over the next three months.

Mentors for the first cohort include Shradha Sharma, Founder of YourStory, Ankiti Bose, Founder of ﻿Zilingo, Varun Khaitan, Co-founder of ﻿Urban Company﻿, Priya Mohan, Investor at Venture Highway, and others.

To finalise the list of members, Elevate’s team had conversations with over 100 women leaders.

﻿

The women who made it to Elevate’s founding cohort include Geeta Bansal, Program Manager at Microsoft; Kavita Bankapur, Director of Marketing in Dealshare; Kanupriya Garg, Product Manager at Amazon; Aditi Gupta, Senior Manager in the Competitive Intelligence Division of Swiggy. Read more.

The Interview

Content creator Varun Pruthi has been trying to make a change in the world with his inspirational and motivational videos. Watch this episode of #InfluencersInc by YourStory to hear Varun narrate his story.

Editor’s Pick: App Friday

In this week’s App Friday, we take a closer look at Multipl. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on the Google Play Store where it has more than 50,000 downloads, the financial planning app has a sleek interface and is easy to use, even for beginners.

Multipl allows people to save money for fixed goals, and invest that money either in market instruments or with brands associated with that end goal. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Making medicines accessible to rural India

In 2014, Shreyans Mehta’s father — a practising doctor himself — suffered a major slip disc problem, which hampered his movement. This was all the more a challenge as most of his patients waiting for consultation were from rural areas and were dependent on the doctor travelling to the area.

The thought of leveraging technology for the benefit of these patients led Shreyans and his friends Nikhil Behati and Saida Dhanavath to start ﻿MedCords﻿’ product ﻿Sehat Saathi﻿ out of Kota, Rajasthan, in May 2017. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Pi Ventures﻿ has raised Rs 300 crore ($40 million) from Binny Bansal, ﻿Flipkart﻿'s former co-founder, ﻿Mamaearth﻿'s Varun Alagh, and ﻿MakeMyTrip﻿'s Deep Kalra, in the first close of its second fund. Senior leaders from social media giants Facebook, Google, and IBM, among others, also participated in the round. The fund's base target is Rs 565 crore ($75 million) with a greenshoe option of $25 million to take the fund size to $100 million.

Walmart﻿ is now inviting Indian sellers to join the global drive to attract international sellers by listing on Walmart Marketplace and to serve the US market of 120 million shoppers a month.

According to Mercom Capital Group LLC, the total corporate funding across the globe in the solar sector, including venture capital and private equity (VC), debt financing, and public market financing, came to $27.8 billion, a 91 percent increase compared to the $14.5 billion raised in 2020.

﻿Urban Company﻿'s partner earnings grew 11 pc quarter-on-quarter compared to Q2 FY22. According to the UC Earnings Index, UC partners earned an average of Rs 297 per hour (up from Rs 287 per hour in Q2 FY22), net of commissions, fees, product costs, and travel costs.

Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft India

“India's unique strength is its large developer population. Rapidly adding to it now is the low-code / no-code platforms that are democratising digital asset creation.”

- Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft﻿

