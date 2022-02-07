Pickrr and Yourstory announce The Super Startup awards - an initiative to empower D2C startups

﻿Pickrr﻿, India’s leading logistic-tech platform , in partnership with Yourstory is launching ‘The Super Startups’ — an initiative to support and aid the growth of emerging D2C brands of India. A one-of-a-kind opportunity where the winning startups will get a host of exciting prizes and opportunities to scale and kickstart a new chapter of growth. From VC connect to a feature in YourStory’s page, training sessions to investor exposure. A new phase awaits for the winners of ‘The Super Startup’ awards.

The Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecosystem might have been late to bloom, but it picked up pace massively during the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in the sector’s growth can be gauged by the fact that at least 10,000 D2C brands in India have managed to pave their way into the daily life of a consumer.

Get connected to Pickrr

As one of the leading logistic-tech startups in India, Pickrr is playing a crucial role in enabling smooth delivery systems for emerging D2C brands in the country. The platform offers features that not only simplify logistics processes for online businesses but also enable them to give an excellent post-purchase experience to their consumers. With an active seller base of over 75K and a track record of maintaining 3 Million shipments per month, Pickrr has rolled out a range of products including, Pickrr Connect, Pickrr Select, Branded Tracking page etc. that help brands to remain connected to their end customers.

In line with the ongoing efforts to empower D2C brands, the ‘The Super Startups’ aims to put the spotlight on brands that have managed to build, innovate and scale. Pickrr believes there has never been a better time to support the D2C ecosystem as it is estimated to create a significant impact on India’s growing economy.

Get connected to Pickrr

This is an exclusive opportunity for Indian D2C brands dealing in any of the below categories:

1. Food and Beverage

2. Beauty and Cosmetics

3. Fashion and Apparel

4. Health and Wellness

5. Home and Lifestyle

6. Accessories

7. Personal Care

8. Consumer Electronics

Participating startups will be evaluated on the basis of innovation, social media presence, revenue, business growth etc.

Winning Startups to be recognised as :

Alpha Star: Selected funded startups in this category to be the ‘Alpha Star Startup’ and will be eligible to avail a range of exciting rewards by Pickrr

Emerging superstars: Promising brands from Tier II and III cities to be recognised as the ‘Emerging Superstar’ also stand a chance to appear in the global spotlight

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Here is why you should participate:

1. Connect with VC and investors

2. Mentorship AMA with industry experts

3. Pickrr miles worth Rs 200K

4. Access to fulfilment centers at preferred rates

5. Shortlisted for YourStory’s Brand Accelerator program

6. Exclusive feature on YourStory and Pickrr

Learn from Industry stalwarts

1. Gaurav Mangla, CEO and Co-founder, Pickrr

2. Rhitiman Majumder, CMO and Co-founder, Pickrr

3. Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, YourStory

4. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-Founder, WakeFit

5. Arjun Vaidya, Venture Lead, Verlinvest

6. Aishvarya Murali, Ex head of marketing - Ola and Furlenco

In collaboration with Brands of New India

The Super Startups event resonates with the vision of YourStory’s Brands of New India Initiative which was launched in September 2021 and is set to be a grand event in January 2022. As a co-presenting partner for Brands of New India, Pickrr will announce the Super Startup winners in the next month. Keep checking this space for more details.

If you're a D2C startup, apply here to get a chance to connect directly with potential investors, policymakers, fellow D2C founders, and other service providers.