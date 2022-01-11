‘Yesterday's wow is today's ordinary’ – 25 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of January 3-9 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Traditional investors look at startups who have traction or founders with pedigree but it is the angels who are investing into the business or mere ideas on paper. - Venk Krishnan, Nu Ventures

Today, MNCs are looking at young innovators to bring freshness and disruptive solutions to the table, where they can work together and take solutions to the customer. - Nritya Ganesh, GE Healthcare

The only mandatory thing for every entrepreneur whether in the 40s, 50s or even 60s is ample perseverance and self-belief. - Ankit Kedia, Capital A

The reason why pivots are hard is because it’s not just about pivoting the product but everything around it. Your organisation, your people have to pivot faster than the actual product pivot for you to be market ready. - Siddhartha Ahluwalia, ﻿100x Entrepreneur

The startup has to have one authoritarian leader at the top because someone’s got to make those decisions. You can’t do voting on every decision; there has to be one person. - Rajesh Jain, Netcore Cloud

When you are fresh out of college, you might have education and great ideas, but unless you are born into a business family, the necessary human and financial capital would take time to earn. - Ankit Kedia, Capital A

In 2022 and beyond, we’ll also see more organisations create ecosystems that are conducive to holistic growth. - Ritu Thareja, ﻿Fiserv﻿

Expanding comes with experimentation. - Rishika Jolly, Sunrise Bakers

We were the first ones to enter this field, but I believe there is also space for others who have followed our footsteps. - Shradha Virani, SoldResold

In order to become successful in arts, we need three basic ingredients: observe, perceive and practice. Start looking at objects like you have never seen before. - Manoj Swain, Soulful Strokes

An artwork in your wall more precious than gold ornaments. You can feel, love and meditate over a painting. It can soothe your pain and bring enormous joy in your life. - Barnali Ray, Soulful Strokes

Every company in today’s time has to prove their eco-friendly credentials in operations and practices. - Srikanth Sola, Devic Earth

Issues impacting climate and pollution cannot be solved by better engineering and conscious consumer choices alone. - Neha Jain, Zerocircle Alternatives

There is a huge consumer appetite for premium, technologically advanced and sustainable intimate wear. - Harshit Vij, ﻿FREECULTR

There is a huge gap in terms of being mindful, where you create healthier options, which are also tasty. - Rishit Sanghvi, Eat Anytime

This last decade has brought a lot of attention to the role of the microbiome in all health, and 2022 promises the same. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Physical rehabilitation helps Differently Abled Persons (DAPs) to be independent in their personal and professional life by aiding recovery. - Pragyan Sagarika Pani, Rymo

Often working 9-5 seems more attractive than working 24X7. - Divya Kalra, iCarry

Money is important but sometimes more than that you need a good workplace where you get a scope to learn and grow. - Debaditya Chaudhury, Chowman

With diversity comes a fair degree of differential thinking that can give you a difference. - Lingraju Sawkar, Kyndryl India

The ability to tell a story over and over again to people across media platforms is important. - Shantanu Deshpande, Bombay Shaving Company

The fact that omnichannel prioritises the customer is a significant differentiator between omnichannel and multichannel marketing. - Punit Gupta, EasyEcom

The objective of fintech companies should be to help SMBs grow their businesses. They should provide end-to-end solutions including lending, invoicing, taxation, and an overall digital ecosystem. - Dinesh Agarwal, ﻿IndiaMart

All job search platforms cater to IT, BFSI, Oil & Gas sectors, making it extremely hard for educationists to find relevant jobs. - Nitil Gupta, Eduvacancy

If we don’t educate the customer, the expectation is wrongly set. Hence, you won’t renew and become a churn customer. - Ruchir Kanakia, OneAssure

Enhancing livelihoods requires long-term commitments. - Dhruvi Shah, Axis Bank Foundation

Yesterday's wow is today's ordinary. - Puneet Chandok, AWS

