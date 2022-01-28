‘Open innovation is the future’ – 35 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of January 17-23 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Good businesses are never out of funding. - Ruchir Arora, CollegeDekho

It’s not the business model that you invest in, it’s the founder. - Abhishek Rungta, Seeders VC

If you’re working towards helping startups scale up, then the relationship has to be more of a marriage. - Aditya Arora, Faad Network

When you are operating and running a business, keep the bloodline at the doorstep of the office as having personal relationships within the company may affect the business, in particular, if the third-party funds are also involved. - Raghunandan Saraf, Insaraf.com

Business is a rollercoaster ride, but one doesn’t have to get elated with successes, nor too low with failures or tough times. And tough times will come. - Falguni Nayar, Nykaa

Cinderella times will not last forever. We are not very far away from the clock striking midnight. - Uday Kotak, Kotak Mahindra Bank

As a startup ‘solo’ founder you need to be ready with a smile for any type of job every day with the same grit and energy. - Shweta Aprameya, ARTH

Paying and repeat customers are the best indicators of a product-market fit that is working. - Shreyans Daga, MyGate

The journey of a businesswoman is much challenging compared to that of a businessman. Thus, not only do they require different motivations, but also a stronger support system, which helps them to grow. - Aakanksha Bhargava, PMR

Well-equipped women entrepreneurs help in opening newer growth avenues bringing about positive outcomes at the community level. - Saumya Kumar, I-Venture @ ISB

Increased social mobility of women is a sign of a vibrant community and a strong nation. - Rajan Samuel, Habitat for Humanity India

It is also very important for women to do what feels right and shut out the outside noise if there are doubters. - Julieann Fernandes, Distell Group

Believe you can do it. No one else can convince you that you are powerful, you are skilled, you are smart, wise and knowledgeable unless you believe in yourself. - Sarah Vee, Women Of Hong Kong

From hair fall to acne, weight gain, less immunity; these are the problems people suffer a lot. And when these remedies are mesmerising everybody, why not offer these as a solution? - Amritha Gaddam, Tribe Concepts

The window to detect and treat cervical cancer is huge as it begins with growth of abnormal cells and lesions, and takes at least a decade to develop into cancerous tumors. - Sayantani Pramanik, Pragmatech Solutions

The ability to detect cancer through a simple blood test at Stage Zero can be a major breakthrough that can change the way cancer diagnosis is approached. - Nitin Deshmukh, Kotak

Our real-time link with someone we love is severed by death and loss, but memorial quilts reconstruct the pathway through a beautiful, tactile, very personal object. - Farah Ahmad, Soul Quilts

Young people are the leading voice to make the world more sustainable. - Shoko Noda, UNDP India

Batteries are so commonly used that a lot of people forget about recycling them and they end up in landfills. - Sri Nihal Tammana, Recycle My Battery

Today’s world is increasingly unacceptable to many, with three billion still living on less than $5 per day while the top 1 percent of the world’s population owns two-thirds of global wealth. - Amit Bhatia, Aspire Impact

With the rise of an informed and knowledgeable consumer base, the state of the planet and collective wellbeing are finally gaining precedence over individual preferences. - Aarti Gill, OZiva

The biggest consumer revolution we are witnessing today is that consumers not only want to enjoy eating but are also increasingly very careful on what they eat. - Pratik Gupta, Pluckk

Food is nothing without sharing. - Vikas Khanna, ‘Barkat’

Gen Z and millennials know what climate anxiety feels like; they understand that there is a link between the rising pollution, heat, humidity, and stress that has affected their scalp, skin, and hair. - Rhea Shukla, The Switch Fix

Social impact is all about running it not for monetary gain but for the satisfaction you get when you do a good deed. - Monish Darda, Icertis

Gamification and competitions not only engage new and aspiring investors, but also drive superior educational outcomes with a ‘play and learn’ product. - BITKRAFT Ventures

Each one of us has a silly side but we, however, conceal that within when going to any fancy place for dining. - Karan Nohria, Silly

There will always be many no’s before there is a big yes. But it is important to believe, with all your heart, in your artistic abilities and what you want to showcase to the world. - Radhika Lavu, Ellanar Films

If you want to do something good and build your own identity, you need to do it day and night. - Varun Pruthi

There is a lot of education that happens between peers. - Anshuman Singh, InterviewBit

Product sourcing is a global challenge with massive opportunities across both demand and supply. - Anirudh Singh, Alpha Wave Incubation

Today, customer experience and operational efficiency are key drivers of competitive advantage for any enterprise. - Andrew Lindsay, HubSpot

People might be good, but since we work in a dynamic sphere, where the industry is constantly evolving, you need to ramp up with the world outside, else tend to get left behind. - Elisha Saigal, ESSC

Open innovation is the future. - Rajiv Mukherjee, IncubateHub

