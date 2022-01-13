‘The year 2022 promises to be a very exciting year for the creator economy’ – 35 quotes of the week on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of January 3-9 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

The birth of 40-odd Unicorns in 2021, the highest ever, speaks volumes about the potential the country has to create over 200 Unicorns over the next 2-3 years. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, 9Unicorns

I strongly believe that India is building an entrepreneurship model with accelerated innovation for the rest of the world. - David Abikzir, Jupiter Capital

Largely driven by the recent IPOs, the exit scenario in India has significantly improved and companies have delivered on the back of years of promise – a clear sign of a maturing market. - Tarun Davda, Matrix Partners India

We saw a 20-22 percent overall increase in angel funding for 2021. - Padmaja Ruparel, Indian Angel Network

There are lot of senior executives at unicorns and soonicorns who are putting their money back into the ecosystem as angels. - Ankur Jain, Hostel fund

There is going to be a lot of opportunities for startups to scale this year and one cannot do that without the support of angel investors. - Venk Krishnan, Nu Ventures

We will need new ownership and governance mechanisms that do not merely concentrate gains with a few but distribute them across the ecosystem. - Nandan Nilekani, Infosys

Students [in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities] do not receive the same educational opportunities as their Tier 1 counterparts and the existing skill gap has been widening with time. - Ashish Munjal, Sunstone Eduversity

The process of education involves two steps: one is the basic step of knowledge transfer, which conventionally takes up all the time and energy of a teacher, and the other, often ignored part, is of the conceptualisation of ideas and dialogue with students. - Vipul Tyagi, ﻿Orphicy Beyond the Ordinary

The fact that a child is not confident in the real world when they have spent 14 years of life learning shows that there is a gap and little relevance in the real world. - Sneha Biswas, Early Steps Academy

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Higher education is a dream for most girls here. Even if parents are open to sending their girls to the nearby town for further schooling, they are worried about the anti-social elements in the area and the rampant incidents of eve-teasing. - Kavita Jaiswal, Mohalla School UP

Some of our finest direction, cinematography, editing, and production students/alumni are women. - Meghna Ghai Puri, Whistling Woods International

The blend of AI and Yoga that gives an invincible experience will speedily spread across the globe in the coming times. - Muralidhar Somisetty, Wellnesys

The future seems bright for anyone who is betting on their own health, right? - Anamika Pandey, Naario

If cake and brownies are such a big hit, why not cookies. It is low-cost, travel-friendly, and has a longer shelf life. - Kshiti Jikar Mehta, The Cookie Co

Outcome-based care is fundamentally the direction that most regulatory authorities are taking as population health solutions around the world. India needs to invest in it as well. - Sunil Raheja, IKS Health

Thankfully, mindsets are changing with amazing chefs who are creating real masterpieces with high-quality ingredients. - Chef Aarthi Sampath

Our food is our mascot. - Debaditya Chaudhury, ﻿Chowman

Our ultimate aim is to break the taboo around cannabis, even though it has been widely used across the world for decades. - Harshal Goel, The Trost

Very little is happening for cows. There are very few NGOs that rescue and take care of cows in India. - Atul Sarin, WAG

Around 80 percent of Indian MSMEs do not even qualify for GST registration due to their low turnover and so their needs and problems are very different from the MSMEs with more than Rs 50 lakh revenue. - Dinesh Agarwal, IndiaMart

MSMEs find it cumbersome while dealing with existing banks for lending support and other related banking facilities as the processes are very time consuming and compliance procedures are intense and complex, with no added advantage to the MSME entity. - Sundeep Mohindru, ﻿M1xchange

It is only logical that a small outfit by a single micro-entrepreneur making papads should not be held to the same compliance complexities as an industrial-grade food packaging MSME that employs 100 people. - Hardika Shah, Kinara Capital

China dominates in equipment and the instruments segment. However, it is Europe which has an edge when it comes to dental materials. - Atul Modi, Prevest DenPro

The Indian inner-wear category is set for disruption. - Nikhil Vora, Sixth Sense Ventures

India imports 10,000 tons of electro-galvanised steel every month. We produce 75 million tons of steel but do not produce electro-galvanised steel. - Shubh Gautam, American Precoat Speciality

Loans are a section of lending and will continue to be important but in India today, lending has become a convenience activity as much as a credit activity. - Yashoraj Tyagi, CASHe

B2B transactions and payments is a very fragmented process in India. - Varun Malhotra, Quona Capital

Deeper commitment, dedicated capital and enabling policies are necessary to build enterprises that can successfully address women’s entry into transportation sector. - Shipra Nayyar, Shell Foundation

Today, there is a peak in interest among girls [in mountaineering] as there is reservation as well. - Harshwanti Bisht, Indian Mountaineering Foundation

There are 5,858 NRI marriage disputes registered with NCW which require coordination with different departments/agencies in different countries to solve them. - Rekha Sharma, NCW

We are seeing a shift in consumption patterns to online. - Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail Ventures

Today, the country has over 10,000 D2C brands, with the sector projected to touch $100 billion by 2025. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

Esports in India is at the same stage where ecommerce was 15 years ago; there is an abundance of opportunities for everyone. - Vikas Goel, EsportsXO

The blue-collar gig economy in India is powered by massive growth in the demand for flexible staffing from the ecommerce and logistics sectors. - Madhav Krishna, Vahan Inc.

The year 2022 promises to be a very exciting year for the creator economy. - Malini Agarwal, MissMalini Entertainment

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).