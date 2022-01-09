Spinny’s turning point

When used car marketplace Spinny started up in 2015, the segment was highly unstructured, with independent dealers and curbsiders comprising a large chunk of the market and charging heavy commissions.

Today, Spinny is a unicorn and competes with the likes of ﻿Droom﻿, ﻿Cartrade﻿, ﻿Cars24﻿, ﻿﻿CarDekho﻿﻿, OLX and ﻿Quikr.

Spinny’s focus, according to CEO and Co-Founder Niraj Singh, has always been to bring transparency in the used car buying space. YourStory’s The Turning Point takes a deeper look at how Spinny came to be and how it has been able to make a space for itself in a segment crowded with unicorns. Read more.

The Interview with Bhavna Belani, Founder & CEO of BAGATELLA

In this exclusive conversation with Bhavna Belani, Founder & CEO of BAGATELLA and Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO - YourStory learn how Bhavana and her team convert paddy wastes to purses, thus helping in reducing the pollution caused by burning it.

Editor's Pick: American Precoat Speciality

American Precoat Speciality, which was founded in 2005 by Dr Shubh Gautam, launched its own electro-galvanised steel plant in Valsad, Gujarat, in December last year. The idea behind the new plant is to reduce India’s import dependence on electro-galvanised steel, which has applications in our daily lives.

“India imports 10,000 tons of electro-galvanised steel every month. We produce 75 million tons of steel but do not produce electro-galvanised steel,” Shubh says. With the new plant, the company hopes to make India self-sufficient. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Job portal for education sector

Most teaching opportunities on job portals not only don’t match with the right candidates, but are almost often old. To solve this problem, Manav Shah started ﻿Eduvacancy﻿ along with Nitil Gupta and Nikita Shah. The Mumbai-based startup is a job search platform that focuses on the education sector and offers both teaching and non-teaching jobs. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Get fit at home

Raise your hand if you decided to start home workouts in the last two years of the pandemic, but eventually gave up due to either lack of motivation or access to the right equipment or training.

Founded in 2017, OneFitPlus is helping users get fit at home. The platform offers smart home-workout equipment and live workout classes. It aims to hit Rs 300 crore in revenue by 2023, double its anticipated sales in 2022. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“People who take extreme risks tend to make the most progress in society. That’s because they are inherently unhappy about the status quo.”

— Deepak Shenoy, Founder and CEO, Capitalmind

