Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Jan 12, 2022)

Businesses of various scales can improve productivity and affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity, ﻿Microsoft﻿ CEO Satya Nadella said.

Nadella noted that organisations globally are undergoing digital transformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that trends like hybrid work, hyperconnected business and multi-cloud environments require "a boundaryless digital ecosystem where trust between different parties needs to be established in real-time".

"Digital technology is a powerful deflationary force in an inflationary economy. Businesses - small and large - can improve their productivity as well as the affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity," he said.

India can tap new opportunities in areas like semiconductor design, electronic systems design and electronics manufacturing services, on top of its core capability over the next five to seven years, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, R Chandrasekhar, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready event, the Minister said the next wave of computing performance is going to come from software optimisation, semiconductor design, electronic systems design, and innovation.

Fantasy sports companies, which engage with users online, invested over Rs 3,000 crore last year across various segments, including buying media rights and sponsoring players, a top official of Dream Sports said on Tuesday.

During the IAMAI Digital Summit, Dream Sports Co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain said the company is looking to invest in startups and anything that makes sports better.

"Last year, the fantasy sports industry, which consists of over 200 companies, has contributed Rs 3,000 crore in media rights, sponsoring teams, leagues, players and spending money in every single sports event," Jain added.

He said the Dream Sports Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the company, supports 6,000 athletes in India at present.

Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the formation of the India Edtech Consortium (IEC), an autonomous and independent body, to ensure every learner will have access to quality and affordable education.

Under the aegis of IAMAI, edtech companies will observe and adhere to a common ‘Code of Conduct’ and establish a two-tier grievance redressal mechanism to ensure that business is conducted with high transparency and with customer interest in mind.

Edtech startups such as ﻿BYJU'S﻿, Careers 360, ﻿Great Learning﻿, ﻿Harappa Education﻿, Times Edutech and Events Ltd, Scalar, ﻿Simplilearn﻿, ﻿Toppr﻿, ﻿Unacademy﻿, ﻿upGrad﻿, ﻿Vedantu﻿, ﻿WhiteHat Jr﻿, and many others have joined the consortium.

The comprehensive ‘Memorandum’ will assist edtech companies in a seamless transition to self-regulation and guide them on various dimensions like appropriate/ethical sales practices, marketing communication, robust financing/loans/refunds, and fair and transparent functioning of a grievance redressal mechanism, with escalation to an Independent Grievance Review Board with independent members.

Entrepreneur Anand Mahurkar receives The International Achievers Award 2021

Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO of Findability Sciences, received The International Achievers Award 2021 in recognition of his business leadership and service towards global Fortune 500 clients and for shaping traditional enterprises with AI-led digital transformation.

Hailing from a small town in Maharashtra, Anand grew up with his parents who work as teachers and took an early interest in science and now runs Findability Sciences, an enterprise AI company that enables businesses to harness data intelligence. It serves over 40 marquee clients across verticals such as manufacturing, telecom, retail, professional services, financial services, and government.