Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Jan 3, 2022)

OrangeSlates to conduct LearnFest 2022

Educator upskilling platform OrangeSlates will conduct a free online up-skilling event for teachers and educators, LearnFest 2022, on January 8 in partnership with All India Educators Forum.

The event hopes to reach out to 35,000 teachers and participants from the education industry. It will impart best practices to integrate technology in classrooms, apart from critical teaching strategies, latest edtech tools and various self-care tips.

OrangeSlates proprietary platform offers short live programs and self-paced courses for educators to adapt to the changing needs of the education system. It helps educators to upskill for online, offline, hybrid and blended education models.

SonyLIV integrates UPI AUTOPAY

Video-on-demand platform ﻿SonyLIV﻿ has announced integrating the UPI AUTOPAY feature for recurring subscription payments on the platform. Customers can now set standing instructions for recurring subscription payments through the feature on the set date.

For payments less than Rs 5,000, customers do not have to enter UPI PIN on the execution of the mandate. The integration helps SonyLIV as an RBI mandate which came into effect in October 2021 mandates two-factor authentication for every transaction over Rs 5,000.

"In recent times, viewers are increasingly turning to over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms for entertainment and the introduction of UPI AUTOPAY on SonyLIV will drive a favorable customer sentiment about seamless and automated recurring payments. With UPI AUTOPAY, it’s our constant endeavor at NPCI to provide an extra layer of comfort and convenience to all the customers for their recurring spends and payments," said Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Products at NPCI said in a statement.

Retail payments body NPCI owns and operates UPI, among other payment products such as BHIM, NETC Fastag and others.