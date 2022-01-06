Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Jan 6, 2022)

Edtech startup Wonderslate launches app to integrate eBooks, eLibrary in learning apps

Edtech startup Wonderslate has launched an 'App in App' that gives their end users access to more than 120 publishers' books and educational content while also using learning features like highlight, annotate, online tests, and videos.

Wonderslate is a digital publishing and test preparation platform which allows students, teachers and publishers to learn, publish and share content at any time.

The App in App feature makes the education-based platform more convenient for users and allows them to search, read and save the eBook or content online easily. This also generates opportunities for additional revenue enablement through sales from eBooks stores.

“We think that in a highly competitive environment, it is important to offer a platform that makes learning fun for the users and is also reliable and resourceful,” said Anand Achyut, Founder and CEO, Wonderslate. “App in App is just the right step in that direction, and we hope that the learners will definitely get maximum benefits from this.”

Kissflow appoints Dinesh Varadharajan as Chief Product Officer

Business Process Management company Kissflow has appointed Dinesh Varadharajan as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). In his new position as CPO, he will lead the overall product vision and strategy in the digital workplace, and the No-code and Low-code platform space.

Part of the early team at Kissflow, Dinesh led the company’s transformation from a single product to a multi-product company, the company said in a press release.

Kissflow is a SaaS company offering low-code & no-code work management solutions and has a presence in more than 160 countries.

Dinesh was previously employed as the Vice President of product management at Kissflow. In this role, he launched the 4.0 version of the company’s flagship product Kissflow Workflow.

Kissflow recently expanded its leadership team with new hires to head Global Strategic Alliances and Product Marketing.

The company also strengthened its presence in the Middle East by onboarding senior leaders to drive enterprise sales and plans to set up regional enterprise sales teams across the globe in 2022.

EatFit Signs Mithila Palkar as Brand Ambassador to promote new range of pizzas

Healthy food platforms EatFit has signed actress Mithila Palkar as its brand ambassador for a period of three years to promote its range of multigrain pizzas.

EatFit, the flagship brand from the house of Curefoods, is looking to launch everyday versions of entertainment food like burgers and pizzas. In line with this, EatFit is introducing a wide range of multigrain pizzas which will be available in more than 10 cities across India in the next couple of months.

The brand will be launching two ad films featuring Mithila which will run through the first quarter of 2022 during popular sports events, and will also be broadcasted on OTT platforms and social media.

Mithila Palkar has acted in popular movies and TV shows like Tribhanga, Little Things, Chopsticks, and Karwaan.

“Going into 2022, we will be focusing heavily on marketing and advertising activities that will be targeted towards our millennial audience, especially those with a strong interest in sports,” said Gokul Kandhi, Business Head, EatFit.

Healthtech startup BlueSemi launches non-invasive consumer healthcare gadget

Healthtech startup BlueSemi has launched a non-invasive consumer healthcare gadget EYVA at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. CES is an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association.

The health tech device EYVA can accurately measure 6 key body vitals- Blood glucose, ECG, Heart rate, Blood pressure, SPo2, and Temperature with just a touch within 60 seconds.

The gadget is backed by an innovative patented technology leveraging sensor fusion, accurate AI algorithms, and smart IoT. Priced at Rs 15,490 in India, the gadget comes with a free mobile app providing daily insights to enable users to make better health and lifestyle decisions regarding fitness, nutrition and stress management.

“For any disruption to be successful, it has to be user-friendly and EYVA manages to tick that box. It is unique, appealing, compact, sleek, easy to carry and seamless in usage,” said Sunil Maddikatla, Founder and CEO, BlueSemi.

Paytm enables users to ‘Tap to Pay’ from their virtual cards at retail outlets

Paytm has announced the launch of ‘Tap to Pay’ feature, which allows users to make instant payments through their Paytm registered card by just tapping their phone on a PoS machine.

This will be possible even if the phone is locked or there is no mobile data or internet connection. The ‘Tap to Pay’ service is available for both Android and iOS users.

With this Tap to Pay service, Paytm uses technology to convert the 16-digit primary account number (PAN) of the selected card into a secured transaction code or a “digital identifier”.

This digital identifier ensures that a user’s card details remain only with the user and is not shared with any third party payment processor. When a user visits a retail outlet, they can just tap and pay on the PoS device, without having to share their card details through the transaction.

“True digitisation of financial services can only happen when it is not hindered by the limitations of data. With the introduction of Tap to Pay, we are now enabling our users to carry out all digital transactions with or without mobile data,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

Krithika Sriram joins plant-based D2C startup Plix as Chief Growth Officer

Plix, a fast-growing clean plant-based nutrition brand, has appointed Krithika Sriram as Chief Growth Officer.

In this new role, Krithika will spearhead growth, drive the go-to-market strategy for new product lines, extension into new categories, and expansion into international markets.

Krithika has over a decade-long leadership experience across marquee strategy consulting and consumer tech companies such as Bain and Company, Google and Tata Trent.

Previously, Krithika was employed as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE).

“Krithika’s expertise in the development of business strategy, consumer-centric brand building and brand development and revenue initiatives is going to help us drive forward the vision for Plix in the years ahead,” said Akash Zaveri, Co-Founder, Plix.

Krithika is also an active guest lecturer at various IIMs and tier 1 B schools across India.